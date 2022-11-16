Overview: The weight categories to be competed in at the 2022 Mr Uganda Body Building Championship includes Light weight, Welter weight, super welter, Bantam, middle weight, light heavy and heavy weight.

The long awaited 2022 Mr Uganda Body Building Championship will take place at Mount Zion Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, 3rd December.

Over 70 body builders competing in the various weight categories will vie for the top honors in arguably the biggest and most prestigious event on the domestic calendar of body building in Uganda.

The weight categories to be competed in includes Light weight, Welter weight, super welter, Bantam, middle weight, light heavy and heavy weight.

Besides the trophies, certificates and medals, the outstanding performers will also be cashed-out.

The current national champion John Kariitwa will battle for supremacy alongside the other performers as Lameck Muwanga, Swafalu Tamale, Shafik Kato, Michael Ddumba, Godfrey Lubega, Brian Opendi, Hassan Ssentongo, Nasser Mwanje and Aksam Kisekka, among others.

Other competitors will come from the different regions Northern, Eastern, Central, West Nile and Western.

This championship is organized by the Uganda bodybuilding and fitness Association.

This event has produced former champions as Ivan Byekwaso, Isaac Mubikirwa, Andrew Ssenoga, among others.

The competition will commence as early as 2 PM.