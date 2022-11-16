Overview: MUBS collected as many as 13 totals. 4 of these medals were gold and bronze apiece with 5 silver at the recently concluded 6th Kenya international open played at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega.

6th Kenya International Woodball Open:

Total Medals: 13

4 Gold

5 Silver

4 bronze

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) woodball team toppled the rest in the medal tally at the recently concluded 6th Kenya international open played at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega.

MUBS collected as many as 13 totals. 4 of these medals were gold and bronze apiece with 5 silver.

In the stroke play competition, Ronald Mulindwa won gold, Thomas Kedi silver and Robert Mutiibwa had bronze.

Kedi combined with Isreal Muwanguzi to win the double’s men and Mulindwa and Mutiibwa bagged bronze.

Jackie Naula and Christine Birungi won gold for the women doubles.

Joel Adupa and Mary Namara took gold in the mixed doubles.

MUBS players and officials pose with Principal Professor Wasswa Balunywa (seated third from right) at his residence in Garuga, Katabi Town Council – Wakiso District

Christine Birungi won silver in singles women category.

The men’s team won silver and so was the ladies.

In the fairway competition, Kedi had bronze in the singles men as Birungi had silver in the singles ladies.

MUBS men team took silver in the fairway competitions.

The team returned home safely on Monday, November 14th 2022.

MUBS Principal Wasswa Balunywa hosted the team to a welcome luncheon at Garuga off the Kampala – Entebbe Highway on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

MUBS players enjoy the woodball game at the residence of professor Wasswa Balunywa

MUBS’s medals breakdown:

Stroke Competition Singles (Men):

Gold: Ronald Mulindwa

Silver : Thomas Kedi

Bronze: Robert Mutiibwa

Singles Women:

Silver: Christine Birungi

Doubles (men):

Gold : Thomas Kedi & Isreal Muwanguzi

Bronze: Ronald Mulindwa & Robert Mutiibwa

Doubles Ladies:

Gold: Jackie Naula & Christine Birungi

Mixed Doubles:

Gold: Joel Adupa & Mary Namara

Team Events:

Silver : Men

Silver: Women

Fairway Competition:

Singles Men:

Bronze: Thomas Kedi

Singles Ladies

Silver: Christine Birungi

Team