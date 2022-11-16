Overview:
MUBS collected as many as 13 totals. 4 of these medals were gold and bronze apiece with 5 silver at the recently concluded 6th Kenya international open played at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega.
6th Kenya International Woodball Open:
Total Medals: 13
- 4 Gold
- 5 Silver
- 4 bronze
Makerere University Business School (MUBS) woodball team toppled the rest in the medal tally at the recently concluded 6th Kenya international open played at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega.
MUBS collected as many as 13 totals. 4 of these medals were gold and bronze apiece with 5 silver.
In the stroke play competition, Ronald Mulindwa won gold, Thomas Kedi silver and Robert Mutiibwa had bronze.
Kedi combined with Isreal Muwanguzi to win the double’s men and Mulindwa and Mutiibwa bagged bronze.
Jackie Naula and Christine Birungi won gold for the women doubles.
Joel Adupa and Mary Namara took gold in the mixed doubles.
Christine Birungi won silver in singles women category.
The men’s team won silver and so was the ladies.
In the fairway competition, Kedi had bronze in the singles men as Birungi had silver in the singles ladies.
MUBS men team took silver in the fairway competitions.
The team returned home safely on Monday, November 14th 2022.
MUBS Principal Wasswa Balunywa hosted the team to a welcome luncheon at Garuga off the Kampala – Entebbe Highway on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
MUBS’s medals breakdown:
Stroke Competition Singles (Men):
- Gold: Ronald Mulindwa
- Silver: Thomas Kedi
- Bronze: Robert Mutiibwa
Singles Women:
- Silver: Christine Birungi
Doubles (men):
- Gold: Thomas Kedi & Isreal Muwanguzi
- Bronze: Ronald Mulindwa & Robert Mutiibwa
Doubles Ladies:
- Gold: Jackie Naula & Christine Birungi
Mixed Doubles:
- Gold: Joel Adupa & Mary Namara
Team Events:
- Silver: Men
- Silver: Women
Fairway Competition:
Singles Men:
- Bronze: Thomas Kedi
Singles Ladies
- Silver: Christine Birungi
Team
- Silver: Men