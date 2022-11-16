In South Africa 2010, Ghana had a chance to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty.

Playing against 1930 winners Uruguay, Luis Suarez handled a goal bound ball and was sent off.

However, Gyan failed to convert the penalty and after 10-men of Uruguay held in extra time, they eliminated the Black Stars.

The two nations are pitted against each other in Group H along with Korea Republic and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal which gives the African nation an opportunity to revenge.

Coach – Otto Addo

Otto Addo of Ghana Credit: Courtesy

The 47-year old will be among the youngest coaches in Qatar but he isnt afraid of the task ahead of him.

In fact, he believes his side are good enough to beat anyone at the tournament.

“We have a lot of quality. I see that in training and in our matches too,” Addo who guided the Black Stars past Nigeria in the playoff told Fifa.com.

“It was an especially tough game against Nigeria but we competed with them even though we’d made a lot of changes. The players adapted very well and very quickly,” he added.

“We’re in good shape defensively, we read the game well and have a good feel for when to press the opposition at the right time.”

Addo had a good playing career in Germany where he featured for Hamburger, Hannover, Mainz and Dortmund where he also coached in the academy.

Key Player – Thomas Taye Partey

The Arsenal man is on form at the moment and heads into the world cup after helping the Gunners to the top of the table.

Thomas Partey

He is a leader who is never afraid of responsibility and links the backline to the attack and often shows up with an odd goal.

Much of what Ghana will achieve in Qatar will depend on how he operates in the middle of the pack.

Captain – Andre Dede Ayew

He is a familiar figure in Qatar as he features for Al Saad in the Qatar league.

Andre Ayew Credit: John Batanudde

The son to Ghana great Abedi Pele, the 32-year old will be tasked with turning his experience into goals along with his young brother Jordan Ayew.

Ayew has over 107 caps with 23 goals and will overtake Asamoah Gyan’s 109 caps for Ghana at the world cup in Qatar.

In 2010, he was voted second behind Germany’s Thomas Muller in the young player category and he won the U-20 youth world cup in 2009.

World Cup History

Shockingly, Ghana had never played at the world cup until 2006 when they qualified for the edition held in Germany where they reached the round of 16 and eliminated by then holders Brazil.

Ghana Black Stars

They went to play in South Africa where they reached the quarter finals and then 2014 in Brazil where they were the only team not to lose to eventual winners Germany at the tournament despite not getting beyond the group stages.

They were a no show in 2018 in Russia as Egypt got the better of them in the play off.

Ghana Fixtures in Qatar

November 24: Vs Portugal

November 28: Vs Korea Republic

December 02: vs Uruguay

