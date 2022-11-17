Friday November 18, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

After arresting a bad start, Vipers host faltering UPDF keen on stretching their winning run to three successive games.

The reigning champions beat Blacks Power and Arua Hill 1-0 in their last outing and a win over the army side will no doubt send a strong a message to whoever claims to dethrone the Venoms.

And facing a side that hasn’t won since match day three provides a very good opportunity for Roberto Oliviera’s charges.

Murushid Jjuuko missed the narrow win over the Kongolo but returns to boost the defence but the hosts are still without another defensive pillar Livingston Mulondo and wingers Lumala Abdu and Paul Mucureezi.

Ashraf Mandela was stretchered off on Tuesday following a concussion and he also sits out the game.

UPDF welcome U-20 international Rogers Mugisha, Samson Kigozi and Abasi Kyeyune but are to miss Ibrahim Magandazi (suspension) and Donato Okello who sits out the last of three matches he was banned after his red card in Arua.

Head to Head

In the previous 10 meetings, Vipers have won 6 and drawn 4.