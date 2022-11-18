Overview: Bruno Bunyaga was inspired to play the beautiful game by Yasin Muyimba, a former player at Police Football Club, now an assistant at Bushenyi Veterans in the Western regional league.

Fast rising football player Bruno Bunyaga has boldly confessed that his parents (Moses Kawadwa and Sarah Babirye) had a special role in his career development.

Right from the time he was young, Bunyaga’s parents encouraged him to play football and extended support in any way possible.

“Both my parents were supportive in everything in my football career. They would encourage me to train and at times, buy football boots and jerseys” Bunyaga noted.

Bruno Bunyaga

Bunyaga is the first born child in the family of six, and the only boy. He was born on 27th March 2004 in Mawokota, Mpigi district.

Bunyaga started his elementary education at Busega Primary School (P1-P7). He progressed to Mackaay Memorial College, Nateete (S1-S5) and completed his A-Level at Rines SS, Namuseera.

He is a third year student at St Lawrence University, pursuing a Bachelors in Business Administration.

Bruno Bunyaga takes on MUBS’ Arnold Odong in the University Football League

Football Journey:

Bunyaga had academy football at Life Internal – Nateete, Brisko Lunguja, Arrows Soccer Academy – Lungujja and Divine Sports Community.

He has since played in the fourth and third divisions at Sparta 09, Field of Dream, Impala Hill and Bushenyi Veterans.

In the Buganda Masaza Cup, he started at Buvuma (2020) and played two stints at Buddu (2021 and 2022).

At Buvuma, he scored 3 goals in 4 games. He won the Masaza Cup in 2021, finishing as joint top scorer with 6 goals in 7 matches.

Bruno Bunyaga holds the portrait of his three month daughter who died a couple of days to the 2021 Masaza Cup final at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende | Credit: David Isabirye

This very season, Bunyaga’s 7 goals in 14 matches pushed Buddu to the final (to face Busiro) in a duel that will be played on a date yet to be confirmed.

He recalls the best goal ever scored as the one netted for Buddu against Bulemeezi in 2022 Masaza Cup.

He was inspired to play the beautiful game by Yasin Muyimba, a former player at Police Football Club, now an assistant coach at Bushenyi Veterans (head coach is Steven Bengo) in the Western regional league.

Along the way, he has liked the way his friends Dennis Kalanzi, Shabazi Kintu and others play.

Bruno Bunyaga shows off the Real Stars award for month of September 2022

Yunus Junior Sentamu celebrates a goal for Vipers Sports Club Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers and Uganda Cranes forward Yunus Junior Sentamu is his domestic role model.

Internationally, he is a darling for Erling Braut Haaland (Manchester City and Norway national team) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland national team).

Erling Braut Haaland

Robert Lewandowski

Ranking aloft his achievements is winning the Masaza Cup winner (2021), finishing as top scorer Masaza Cup 2022 (6 Goals), top scorer University Football League 2022 (12 Goals), Silver medalist, University Football League 2022 and the Fortebet Real Stars Award (September 2022).

Ranger Rover is Bunyaga’s dream car

His favorite car is Range Rover Sport and I-Phone as the best phone.

Las Vegas city in the United States of America (USA) is his dream destination.

Bruno Bunyaga receives his award from Victoria University Vice Chancellor Lawrence Coreta Muganga

