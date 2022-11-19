Overview:
Brenda Ekone has played at two Basketball Clubs in the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) top league; Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphins (2020 to date).
Diligent female basketballer Brenda Ekone has witnessed it all in the life of sport.
Besides basketball, Ekone has also engaged in athletics and netball.
Nick-named the “Speed Merchant” for her quick change of pace once on the basketball court, Ekone boldly sings special praise of sports for all her life achievements.
“Sports particularly Basketball has been good to me. From getting education bursaries, I have also met so many people, won accolades, trophies and money” she speaks.
Early Days:
Ekone was born on 10th January 1996 (2nd born child in the family of 5) in Kalaki, Kaberamaido district to Robert and Josephine Ekone.
She commenced her elementary education at Nabumali Day Primary School (P1-P7).
Ekone then progressed to Jerisa Secondary School (S1), Tororo Girls School (S3) and completed her O-Level studies at Rock High School, Tororo.
At Advanced Level of education, she was admitted at Wakiso district-based St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende where she pursued History Literature, Divinity and ICT.
Ekone was then admitted to Nkumba University where she completed a bachelor’s degree in Social Works And Social Administration (SWASA).
She then upgraded to the Masters Public Administration & Management (still at Nkumba University).
Her favorite basketball skill is the “In and out dribbling” as she takes on the opposition with Flavia Oketcho her role model.
KCCA’s Monica Siima remains the toughest opponent that Ekone has ever faced.
She boldly recalls winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer gongs for 3 successive years (2017, 2018 & 2019) as her best sporting moments.
Ekone’s dream phone gadget is the I-Phone. On any day, a well-cooked meal of rice and chicken is her favorite.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Brenda Ekone
- Nick-Name: Speed Merchant
- Date of Birth: 10th January 1996 (2nd Born of 5)
- Place of Birth: Kalaki, Kaberamaido
- Parents: Robert Ekone & Josephine Ekone
- Current place of residence: Nkumba, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District
- Education: Nabumali Day Primary School (P1-P7), Jerisa Secondary School (S1), Tororo Girls School (S3), Rock High School, Tororo (S.4), St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende (A-Level), Bachelor’s Degree in SWASA (Nkumba University), Masters Public Administration & Management (Nkumba University)
- Basketball Debut: Aged 14 years whilst in S1
- Basketball Clubs: Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphines (2020- Now)
- Favourite skill: In & Out Dribbling
- Role Model: Flavia Oketcho
- Toughest Opponent: Monica Siima (KCCA)
- Best Sporting Moments: Winning MVP & Top scorer accolades for 3 successive years (2017, 2018 & 2019)
- Other Sports: Athletics & Netball
- Favourite phone: I-Phone
- Best Dish: Rice & Chicken