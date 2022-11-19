Overview: Brenda Ekone has played at two Basketball Clubs in the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) top league; Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphins (2020 to date).

Diligent female basketballer Brenda Ekone has witnessed it all in the life of sport.

Besides basketball, Ekone has also engaged in athletics and netball.

Nick-named the “Speed Merchant” for her quick change of pace once on the basketball court, Ekone boldly sings special praise of sports for all her life achievements.

“Sports particularly Basketball has been good to me. From getting education bursaries, I have also met so many people, won accolades, trophies and money” she speaks.

Brenda Ekone in 2018 Credit: Tsaubah Stone

Early Days:

Ekone was born on 10th January 1996 (2nd born child in the family of 5) in Kalaki, Kaberamaido district to Robert and Josephine Ekone.

She commenced her elementary education at Nabumali Day Primary School (P1-P7).

Ekone then progressed to Jerisa Secondary School (S1), Tororo Girls School (S3) and completed her O-Level studies at Rock High School, Tororo.

At Advanced Level of education, she was admitted at Wakiso district-based St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende where she pursued History Literature, Divinity and ICT.

Brenda Ekone at Nkumba Lady Marines

Ekone was then admitted to Nkumba University where she completed a bachelor’s degree in Social Works And Social Administration (SWASA).

She then upgraded to the Masters Public Administration & Management (still at Nkumba University).

She has played at two Basketball Clubs in the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) top league; Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphins (2020 to date).

Brenda Ekone (left) against KCCA Leopards

Brenda Ekone takes on a KCCA opponent

Brenda Ekone Credit: FUBA

Her favorite basketball skill is the “In and out dribbling” as she takes on the opposition with Flavia Oketcho her role model.

KCCA’s Monica Siima remains the toughest opponent that Ekone has ever faced.

She boldly recalls winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer gongs for 3 successive years (2017, 2018 & 2019) as her best sporting moments.

Ekone’s dream phone gadget is the I-Phone. On any day, a well-cooked meal of rice and chicken is her favorite.

Brenda Ekone shows off her Fortebet Real Stars Award for the month of September 2022

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Brenda Ekone

: Brenda Ekone Nick-Name : Speed Merchant

: Speed Merchant Date of Birth : 10 th January 1996 (2 nd Born of 5)

: 10 January 1996 (2 Born of 5) Place of Birth : Kalaki, Kaberamaido

: Kalaki, Kaberamaido Parents : Robert Ekone & Josephine Ekone

: Robert Ekone & Josephine Ekone Current place of residence: Nkumba, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District

Nkumba, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District Education : Nabumali Day Primary School (P1-P7), Jerisa Secondary School (S1), Tororo Girls School (S3), Rock High School, Tororo (S.4), St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende (A-Level), Bachelor’s Degree in SWASA (Nkumba University), Masters Public Administration & Management (Nkumba University)

: Nabumali Day Primary School (P1-P7), Jerisa Secondary School (S1), Tororo Girls School (S3), Rock High School, Tororo (S.4), St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende (A-Level), Bachelor’s Degree in SWASA (Nkumba University), Masters Public Administration & Management (Nkumba University) Basketball Debut : Aged 14 years whilst in S1

: Aged 14 years whilst in S1 Basketball Clubs : Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphines (2020- Now)

: Nkumba Lady Marines (2014-2019), JKL Lady Dolphines (2020- Now) Favourite skill : In & Out Dribbling

: In & Out Dribbling Role Model : Flavia Oketcho

: Flavia Oketcho Toughest Opponent : Monica Siima (KCCA)

: Monica Siima (KCCA) Best Sporting Moment s: Winning MVP & Top scorer accolades for 3 successive years (2017, 2018 & 2019)

s: Winning MVP & Top scorer accolades for 3 successive years (2017, 2018 & 2019) Other Sports : Athletics & Netball

: Athletics & Netball Favourite phone : I-Phone

: I-Phone Best Dish: Rice & Chicken