FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group A):

Sunday, 20 th November

November Qatar Vs Ecuador

At Al Bayt Stadium (7 PM, East African Time)

The long-awaited moment is here. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, 20th November as the host country, Qatar takes on Ecuador in a group A duel during the official opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar is a debutant at the FIFA World Cup finals whilst Ecuador will be making a fourth appearance at the globe’s biggest sporting fiesta, after an eight-year absence.

Led by 46-year-old Spaniard Felix Sanchez Bas, Qatar will be eyeing history to progress past the group that also has 2010 World Cup finalists Netherlands and one of the five African representatives, Senegal.

Felix Sanchez Bas | Credit: Intaiku

Euador players celebrate

Netherlands is the most experienced team in this pool with 10 FIFA World Cup appearance and 50 matches played.

Senegal became the first debutant country at the FIFA World Cup to win their opening match when they beat the then defending champions France during the 2002 opener.

They also played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and have played 8 matches in total.

Qatar will definitely wish to join Senegal. They won four of the five international build up matches since October with victories over Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and lately Albania.

QUITO, ECUADOR – OCTOBER 13: Gustavo Alfaro head coach of Ecuador gives instructions to his players during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome – Pool/Getty Images)

Ecuador is coached by 60-year-old Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

The South American team has played at three FIFA World Cup in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

On only one occasion have they progressed beyond the group stages.

Injury concern:

The hosts have to worry about the injury of star forward Ahmed Alaaeldin who limped out of their warmup game against Albania during the 26th minute last week.

Should Alaaeldin pass a late fitness test, he will partner with Akram Afif.

Skipper Hassan Khalid Hassan Haydos (169 caps) will be joined by Hassan Abdelkarim (130 caps in the heart of the Qatar defence.

Hassan Khalid Hassan Al-Haydos | Courtesy

Enner Remberto Valencia Lastra is the captain of the Ecuador national football team | Courtesy

Team Ecuador will bank on their all-time leading scorer Enner Valencia of Fenerbahçe in the Turkish super league for the much-desired goals.

In defence Angelo Preciado, Torres, Hincapie and Estupinan will provide the shield for goalkeeper Dominguez.

Ecuador has played three consecutive goal-less draws in warm up games against Saudi Arabia (23rd September), Japan (27th September) and lately Iraq (12th November).

Probable Line Ups:

Qatar XI: Al-Sheeb (G.K), Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan Abdelakarim, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hatem, Boudiaf, Hassan Khalid Hassan Al-Haydos, Ali, Akram Afif

Ecuador XI: AlexanderDominguez (G.K), Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Estupinan, Carols Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Cifuentes, Gonzalo Plata, Eneer Valencia, Romario Ibarra