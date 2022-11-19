Two wounded Lions Arua Hill and SC Villa lock horns in Barifa with each targeting a return to winning ways.

The Kongolo lost their last two outings to URA and Vipers 1-0 while SC Villa were beaten at home by current log leaders Wakiso Giants 2-1.

The Jogoos go into the game with a lot of emotions after they were punished by the Fufa Disciplinary Panel for their fans’ behaviour in defeat to the Purple Sharks.

In Arua, they have always done better though beating Onduparaka several times and also held their day’s hosts in a 2-2 draw last season.

Former Villa striker Charles Ogwang will turn swords against former paymasters alongside Rashid Kawawa to ensure they keep their home winning start to the season unscathed.

Villa’s Jackson Magera will look to Seif Batte, Ivans Bogere and Sserubiri as well as defenders Gift Fred and Kenneth Ssemakula to inspire teammates if they are to avoid defeat.

Head to Head

Villa have won once and drawn as many in the only previous two meetings.