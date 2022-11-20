Overview: As early as 5:30 AM, runners of all clusters in the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon had started flocking the Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala.

Following a two-year absence because of the unprecedented COVID-19 times, the prestigious MTN Kampala Marathon is back on Uganda’s social and sporting spheres.

On a chilly Sunday morning of 20th November 2022 (after the early morning drizzles), people from all walks of life engaged in this all-inclusive marathon.

The marathon drew all personalities; young and old, big or small, rich and marginalized.

The young and old took part in the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

The limbering session for the runners to condition and warm up their bodies commenced by 6:00am, conducted by the Sukuma dancers at the spacious grounds.

The warm-up progressed until 6:30am when the first group of runners in the 42 Kilometers category were flagged off.

These were shortly followed by the half marathon (21KM) and 5KM runners.

At 7:30 AM, the Prime Minister for the Republic of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, flagged off the majority of the runners in the 10KM category.

Start and finishing point at the Kololo Independence Ceremonial grounds in Kampala | Credit: Don Mugabi

Anchor sponsors and the main organizers MTN Uganda had the biggest tent erected by Fotogenix Limited where their officials and VIP guests rested.

The rest of the partners too, had their tents by the side. Stanbic Bank, Huwai, Rwenzori Mineral Water, Vision Group, NBS Sport also had their respective smaller tents.

The rest of the participating companies were also granted space to host their guests.

Runners in the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

A couple of people optimally utilized the marathon opportunity to exercise, breaking off the hitherto demanding work schedules to sweat for a cause; “Run for Babies”, network by meeting up with old friends and establishing new contacts as well.

Sukuma Dancers also involved the runners in the crucial cool-down session of the bodies after the grueling run.

The outstanding runners in all categories will receive prizes ranging from medals to cash.