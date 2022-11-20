Overview: The start and finishing points were at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, officially flagged off by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja.

The 17th edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon was successfully held on Sunday, 20th November 2022.

The start and finishing points were at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, officially flagged off by Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja.

Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja addressing the runners at Kololo | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ugandans had total dominance of all the race categories ranging from the main marathon (42KM), half marathon (21KM), 10KM, and 5 KM as well as the corporate challenge.

Bukwo-based Soyekwo Chebet ran 2:17:01 to win the men’s main marathon, ahead of Kenyan Samuel Kalalei (2:17:20) and another Ugandan Nassan Ayeko (2:18:16).

Juliet Chekwel won the women’s category with 2:39:18.

A runner carries a young boy during the marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

Maxwell Kortex Rotich (1:03:34) and Mercilyne Chelangat (1:12:43) won the men’s and women’s respective categories in the 21 KM.

Ali Chebures clocked under half an hour with a timing of 0:29:32 to win 10 KM.

Lovis Niwagaba won the women’s 10 KM with 0:30:38

The Half Marathon Corporate Challenge was won by Godfrey Nyombi of Nina Interiors (1:22:31).

A yellow sea of runners at the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

Over 22,000 runners took part in this marathon that returns after a two-year spell because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limbering session for the runners to condition and warm up their bodies commenced by 6:00am, conducted by the Sukuma dancers at the spacious grounds, as well as the cooling down session.

A lady smiles as she carries her baby | Credit: Don Mugabi

A couple of people optimally utilized the marathon opportunity to exercise, breaking off the hitherto demanding work schedules to sweat for a cause; “Run for Babies”, network by meeting up with old friends and establishing new contacts as well.

Kick-boxer Moses Golola carries comedian Chiko | Credit: Don Mugabi

Several musicians performed as Fike Fameica, Fefe Bussi, Kabako, Queen Sheebah, and comedians Madrat & Chiko.

Little Miss Universe Uganda 2018 | Credit: Don Mugabi

Men (Top 11):

1 – Soyekwo Chebet (Uganda) – 2:17:01

2 – Samuel Kalalei (Kenya) – 2:17:20

3 – Nassan Ayeko (Uganda) – 2:18:16

4– Moses Kiprop (Uganda) – 2:18:19

5 – Ezekiel Chepkorom (Uganda) – 2:19:13

6 – Philip Kiplimo (Uganda) – 2:19:17

7– Vitalis Kwemoi (Uganda) – 2:19:20

8 – Jonathan Akankwasa (Uganda) – 2:20:30

9 – Micheal Mutai (Uganda) – 2:21:20

10 – Evan Target (Uganda) – 2:21:45

11 – David Wangaya (Uganda) – 2:22:59

Women (Top 10):

1 – Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) – 2:39:18

2 – Beatrice Jepkemboi (Kenya) – 2:45:20

3 – Nelly Jepkurul (Kenya) – 2:47:19

4 – Glays Jemeli (Uganda) – 2:47:43

5 – Emily Chebet (Uganda) – 2:48:25

6 – Hana Gute (Uganda) – 2:49:17

7 – Nancy Cheptegei (Uganda) – 2:53:20

8 – Priscilla Chelangat (Uganda) – 2:54:24

9 – Hakim Ddumba (Uganda) – 2:55:56

10 – Esther Chebet (Uganda) – 3:02:13

Men:

1 – Maxwell Kortex Rotich (Uganda) – 1:03:34

2 – Victor Kwemoi (Uganda) – 1:04:08

3 – Oscar Kibet (Uganda) – 1:04:16

4 – Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (Uganda) – 1:04:17

5 – Nelson Wakana (Uganda) – 1:04:18

6 – Mathew Chekwurui (Uganda) – 1:04:42

7 – Bushendich Mande (Uganda) – 1:05:26

8 – Victor Kiptoo (Uganda) – 1:05:42

9 – Gilbert Kamutwire (Uganda) – 1:05:46

10 – Leonard Chemonges (Uganda) – 1:05:59

Women:

1 – Mercilyne Chelangat (Uganda) – 1:12:43

2 – Annet Chemengich Chelangat (Uganda) – 1:12:59

3 – Julie Nantume (Uganda) – 1:14:51

4 – Apofia Naisikwe (Uganda) – 1:15:20

5 – Patience Ainembabazi (Uganda) – 1:15:26

6 – John Ndibanoha (Uganda) – 1:20:15

7 – Evas Nasasira (Uganda) – 1:22:26

8 – Flavia Kisakye (Uganda) – 1:24:19

9 – Jenipher Naiga (Uganda) – 1:25:20

10 – Asha Chebet (Uganda) – 1:26:11

Men:

1 – Ali Chebures (Uganda) – 0:29:32

2 – Kevin Kibet (Uganda) – 0:29:39

3 – Dan Kibet (Uganda) – 0:29:41

4 – Denis Cherotich (Uganda) – 0:29:50

5 – Ezekiel Mutai (Uganda) – 0:29:51

6 – Torotich Ndiwa (Uganda) – 0:30:05

7 – Majok Koon Yach (Uganda) – 0:30:29

8 – Gideon Potich (Uganda) – 0:30:31

9 – Ben Chebet (Uganda) – 0:30:35

10 – Henry Kibet (Uganda) – 0:30:47

Women (Top 10):

1 – Lovis Niwagaba (Uganda) – 0:30:38

2 – Janat Chemusto (Uganda) – 0:33:16

3 – Belinda Chemutai (Uganda) – 0:33:27

4 – Joy Chetoyek (Uganda) – 0:33:46

5 – Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda) – 0:34: 42

6 – Teddy Simon Chepkwemoi (Uganda) – 0:35:11

7 – Halima Nakayi (Uganda) – 0:35:30

8 – Annet Chesang (Uganda) – 0:36:32

9 – Rispa Chebet (Uganda) – 0:38:50

10 – Immaculate Chebet (Uganda) – 0:39:20

1 – Godfrey Nyombi (Nina Interiors) – 1:22:31

2 – Rogers Twinomugisha (Diamond Trust Bank) – 1:38:39

3 – Andrew Agaba (Makerere University Business School) – 1:44:39

4 – Ronald Egesa (Bank of Africa) – 1:46:39

5 – Moses Okwera (Nina Interiors) – 1:46:42

6 – Vasco Amaniyo (Nina Interiors) – 1:46:43

7 – Paul Ssejjemba (Standard Chartered) – 1:47:38

8 – Joel Omanyala (Uganda Breweries Limited) – 1:49:12

9 – Leonard Malenje (Toyota Uganda) – 1:49:18

10 – Herman Bataringaya (Green Light Planet) – 1:49:23

Evas Nasasira kicks to the finishing line | Credit: Don Mugabi