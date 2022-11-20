Overview: The North American country, USA is 16th on the latest FIFA rankings, three places above Wales.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group B):

Monday, 21st November

Group B: USA Vs Wales – Rayyan stadium (10:00 PM)

Other matches:

Group A : Senegal Vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium (7:00 PM)

: Senegal Vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium (7:00 PM) Group B: England Vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium (4:00 PM)

The United States of America (USA) will square up against Wales in group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup contest on Monday, 21st November at the Rayyan stadium in Qatar.

USA comes to this duel with a higher ranking as their opponents.

The North American side is 16th on the latest FIFA rankings, three places above Wales.

USA is playing for the 11th time at the FIFA World Cup as they eye their 34th match.

Wales on the other hand return to the biggest footballing fiesta for the second time 64 years since the 1958 championship that was won hosted by Sweden (Brazil beat the hosts 5-2 to win the trophy).

Wales players celebrate a goal

Under head coach Gregg Berhalter, USA will make their tournament experience count for something.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah (New York city) and Jesus Ferreira among others, are USA’s star players.

Team Wales on the other hand will be led by head tactician Rob Page.

At his disposal, Los Angeles’ Gareth Bale, Allen Joe (Swansea city), Ramsey, and others as key players.

The USA-Wales game will come moments after England against Iran’s contest.

Probable Line Ups:

USA XI: Matt Turner (G.K), Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, Weston McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Wales XI: Hennessey; C Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies, N Williams; Allen, Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Moore, James