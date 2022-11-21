Overview: England is now aloft group B with six points and Iran has none with a negative four goal's difference.

2022 FIFA World Cup (Group B):

England 6-2 Iran

England sent a strong statement of intent with a 6-2 humiliation of Iran during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Bukayo Saka starred with a well taken brace in each half.

Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were also on target.

Iran’s two goals both came from Mehdi Taremi (including a last-minute penalty).

Iran lost first choice goalkeeper Beiranvand through a nose injury after colliding with an opponent.

In came Hossein Hosseini after 18 minutes.

England had a courageous start with defender Harry Maguire hitting the cross-back off a corner kick in the 31st minute.

England players celebrate one of their six goals against Iran

The first goal from Bellingham was a well-timed header on 35 minutes.

Saka made it two in the 42nd minute with Sterling added the other on the stroke of half time as the 1966 World Cup champions established a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

Saka’s brace arrived two minutes off the hour mark before the first of Taremi’s consolation goals three minutes later.

Super substitute Rashford got onto the score sheet in the 71st minute and Grealish had the sixth goal with a minute to full time.

Taremi scored the second goal for Iran in the 13th minute of added time via VAR-decided penalty.

The two other countries USA and Wales are in contention later in the day.

England XI Vs Iran | Credit: FIFA

Team Line Ups:

England XI: Pickford (G.K), Trippier, Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Rice, Jude Bellingham, Rahim Sterling, Mount, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (Captain)

Iran XI: Beiranvand (G.K), Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi, Nourollahi, Cheshmi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Karimi