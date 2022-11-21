Overview: Kings College Budo was six strokes better than Busoga College, Mwiri (757) as Namilyango College finished third with 773 net score during the inaugural clash of titans golf tourney. St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK) was fourth with 782 net. Ntare school did not raise the mandatory number of golfers required to score (10).

Clash of Titans Golf Tourney 2022:

Champion: Kings College Buddo – 751 Net

The first edition of the Clash of Titans Golf Championship was a complete success at Entebbe Club.

The day-long event was won by Kings College Budo whose best ten golfers amassed a total of 751 net.

Kings College Budo was six strokes better than Busoga College, Mwiri (757) as Namilyango College finished third with 773 net score.

St Mary’s College, Kisubi (SMACK) was fourth with 782 net.

Ntare school did not raise the mandatory number of golfers required to score (10).

L-R: Edward Kabuchu, Maxi Byenkya, Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Andrew Kibaya before teeing off

The triumphant Kings College Budo team was composed of Rodney Turyatemba, Dickson Agaba, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Timothy Kayondo, Joshua Tuhumwire, Serwano Walusimbi, Ellis Katwembaze, Duncan Kaggwa, Dr Kato Ssebbale, Kalimuzo, among others.

This is a great tournament that rekindles the school memories. It is good for networking as well. Going forward, I expect a great championship in the upcoming editions. The start was brilliant and happy for all the members who played. More schools will also come on board. Dickson Agaba

Individual top performers:

Dickson Agaba (handicap 9) won group A men with 73 net on countback.

Andrew Baguma (handicap 7) and Lino Anguzu (handicap 8) came second and third with 75 and 71 respectively.

A golfer putts during the clash of titans tournament at Entebbe club

In the men group B, Paul Habyarimana (handicap 12) came top with 71 net ahead of Walter Tukahiirwa (handicap 16) with 72 and David Odiama (handicap 14) with 73 net on countback.

Handicap 22 golfer Philemon Akatuhurira scored 65 net to win group C men.

Rodney Turyatemba (handicap 24) was first runners up with 67 net as Fred Magala (handicap 28) scored 70 net to take the second runners up slot.

Lukia Nalwoga, playing off handicap 28 was the lady guest winner with 68 net.

A golf putting on the 18th pin

Namilyango College team was the best dressed at the clash of titans golf tournament in Entebbe

Side-bets:

Herbert Opolot won the longest drive contest and Andrew Baguma was outstanding in the nearest to the pin competition.

Namilyango College was the best dressed school team.

Organizers vowed to have the championship as an annual event with the Attorney General Kiwanuka promising Shs 10,000,000 to kick start the 2023 edition.

Entebbe club board of trustees’ chairperson Edward Kabuchu also promised to finance the best dressed team in the next edition.

Edward Kabuchu speaks

Some of the trophies given out at Clash of Titans golf tournament in Entebbe

A number of partners to include DFCU Bank, Bell weather properties limited, Hub Construction, Radio City and Wake Field joined resources to have a tranquil tournament.