Nelson Ssenkatuka was the hero for Soltilo Bright Stars as they overcame Express FC on Tuesday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

The striker bagged a first half brace to help Bright Stars secure their second successive win.

Express who have had a good start to the season had midfielder Daniel Shabene sent off in the early stages of the game.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute when he rounded off goalkeeper Dennis Otim before firing home.

Five minutes later, Express were reduced to ten men with Shabene sent off for a dangerous tackle on Cleophus Fiat.

Coach James Odoch was forced into a tactical change, withdrawing forward Marvin Oshaba for Enock Ssebagala.

However, this did not stop Bright Stars from using the numerical advantage to double their lead two minutes after the half hour mark.

Against the run of play, Ssenkatuka was at the end of the move to slot home.

At the start of the second stanza, Express had an opportunity to pull one back from the spot but Allan Kayiwa was denied with the woodwork.

Despite improvement and competing well, the hosts failed to break a resilient Bright Stars side and thus suffered defeat at home.

Victory takes Soltilo Bright Stars to 7th place on 11 points while Express on the other hand remain 5th with 14 points.