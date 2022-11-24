Overview: Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Marketing and Innovations Director, Emmy Hashakimana lauded the organizers of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon for the initiative that is a step in the right direction to promote domestic tourism.

The organizers for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori marathon appreciated the key sponsors and partners during luncheon at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala on Thursday, 24th November 2022.

State Minister Ministry of Tourism Wildlife & Antiquities Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka was chief guest at the luncheon.

Well designed and branded certificates of appreciation were given out to the different sponsors and partners as the plans for the second edition are underway.

Lead sponsor Uganda Breweries Limited, UNDP, Hima Cement, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), UMEME Limited, Century Bottling Company, Rocket Health, Jumia Uganda, Standard Chartered Bank and others were some of the companies appreciated.

Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka hands over a certificate to UBL’s Emmy Hashakimana

“We are here to pass a token of appreciation to the different stakeholders who made the inaugural edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon a complete success. We are ready to go for the 2023 edition” Amos Wekesa revealed.

UBL Marketing and Innovations Director, Emmy Hashakimana lauded the organizers for the initiative that is a step in the right direction to promote domestic tourism.

“We are proud of what was accomplished at the inaugural edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. I thank the organizers and sponsors who contributed to the success of this event. I am certain that this marathon is going to transform business in Kasese and tourism sector” Hashakimana revealed.

Key partners and organizers of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon at Golden Tulip Hotel

Over 15,000 runners took part in the marathon that was run in July 2022.

Uganda’s Allan Andiema (2:31:49) won the main marathon as Kenyan Isgah Cheruto (2:50:58) took the women version.

Another Ugandan, Gilbert Kamutwire (1:06:56) took the half marathon and Annet Chesang (1:21:29) was the victor in the women 21 KM race.

The marathon was part of the annual Rwenzori Theluji festival.

Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka hands over a certificate to Maren Bjorgum

This Rwenzori Theluji festival had a number of activities cross-cutting as the Tourism Expo, Afforestation (Re-Greening Kasese), Kasese Carnival, Miss Tourism Rwenzori, Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo as well as the Round Table discussions at the KTIF Grounds.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) were the marathon lead sponsors through the Tusker Lite brand, having contributed Shs 800,000,000.

The 2023 edition will be held in September on 2nd.

Equator Hike’s CEO Amos Wekesa with UBL Marketing and Innovations Director, Emmy Hashakimana during the inter-active interface at Golden Tulip Hotel

10 KM runners before the 2022 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon