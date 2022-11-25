Results

BUL 2-0 Busoga United

Karim Ndugwa and Ibrahim Mugulusi scored in the second half as BUL bounced back from defeat at Express FC to beat Busoga United 2-0 at Njeru.

Following a goalless first half, Ndugwa broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before Mugulusi sealed the deserved victory six minutes later.

Full time



BUL 2-0 Busoga United || Karim Ndugwa 65', Ibrahim Mugulusi 71', || #BULFC. || #BULBUS — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) November 25, 2022

The hosts were the better side throughout the game and a win lifts them to second on the table with 17 points with eight games, one behind leaders Wakiso Giants who have played one more game.

Busoga United remain second from bottom on the 15-team log with just three points in nine games.

BUL’s next outing will be a trip to Kavumba to face Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday November 29 and Busoga United will play same opponents on December 5.