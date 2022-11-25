National Sevens Series champions Jinja Hippos are seeing the rewards of the superb season with four of their players named on Uganda’s team for Dubai Sevens.

The squad for the December 2-3 tournament was revealed on Friday morning by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

Denis Etwau, Jacob Ochen, Timothy Mugisha, and Twafik Bagalana who led Hippos to the National Sevens success and Pirates best player during the series Mubarak Wandera will be playing at their first international sevens tournament.

Usual suspects Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani, Desire Ayera are part of the squad.

Pirates flyhalf William Nkore, forward Alex Aturinda and KOBs finisher Karim Arinaitwe complete the squad.

The most notable exclusion is Philip Wokorach.

Uganda is in Pool C alongside third-seed France Ireland, and Spain.

Uganda will take on France in their first game at 9:28am (EAT) on Friday, December 2 then battle Ireland at 1:36pm before playing Spain in their last Pool match at 6:07pm.