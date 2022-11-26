Overview: In the sudden death play-off played on the par-4 hole 9, Grace Kasango and Ronnie Bukenya first played birdies apiece on the first turn. Upon return, Kasango played level (Par) and Bukenya boogied.

Kinyara Open (Professionals) 2022:

Winner: Grace Kasango – 76, 68 (144) *Victory via sudden death

Grace Kasango – 76, 68 (144) *Victory via sudden death 1 st Runners up: Ronnie Bukenya – 71, 73 (144)

Ronnie Bukenya – 71, 73 (144) 2nd Runners up: David Kamulindwa – 72, 74 (146)

Grace Kasango won the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open (professional section) at the 9-hole Masindi Golf Club, Bujenje on Friday, 25th November.

The towering golfer posted a total of 144 gross over 36 holes to win on sudden death over Ronnie King Bukenya.

In the sudden death play-off played on the par-4 hole 9, Kasango and Bukenya first played birdies apiece on the first turn.

Upon return, Kasango played level (Par) and Bukenya boogied.

Grace Kasango ready to tee off

Over the 36 holes, Kasango scored 4-over 76 during round one and further improved to 4-under 68 for the subsequent round.

In total, Kasango had six birdies in 36 holes with only one coming in the first round on the par-4 hole 1.

The other five birdies came on round two on holes 1, 6, 9,14 and 17.

He attributed the victory to the perfect Tee-shots and short game.

“I am humbled for my victory in Masindi. The weather was not all that good after the rains the left the course wet. I thank the fellow professionals who turned up. My Tee-shots were perfect and I saved the short game. This gave me the impetus to play better” Kasango who will share the biggest cake of the Shs 10,000,000/= remarked.

This was the first victory for Kasango since turning professional. He has since made the cut at the prestigious Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo) and Kakira Open (Jinja).

Missed the cut:

A couple of professional golfers including the defending champions Herman Mutawe missed the cut.

Others off the mark were Rodell Gaita, Vincent Byamukama, Abbey Bagalana, Abraham Ainamani, Samuel Kato, James Koto, Emmanuel Ogwang, Martin Ochaya, Hussein Bagalana, Joseph Mawejje, Gerald Kabuye and Ashraf Bagalana.

The Kinyara Open Golf Tournament is a partnership between Kinyara Sugar Limited and Insurance companies (ICEA LION, Liaison Group, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, and MUA).

The main open will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Kinyara Golf Course, Masindi

Top 10 Leaderboard: