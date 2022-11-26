Overview: Kylian Mbappe scored twice for the FIFA World Cup defending champions as Andreas Christensen got the consolation for the 1992 European champions.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group D):

France 2-1 Denmark

Denmark Tunisia 0-1 Australia

France became the first country to qualify for the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A 2-1 result over a resilient Denmark at the Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) inspired the “Les Blues” to a famous victory.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for the FIFA World Cup defending champions as Andreas Christensen got the consolation for the 1992 European champions.

After a goal-less opening half, the game got to life with Mbappe’s opener on the hour mark.

The goal was short lived with Christensen’s header eight minutes later.

Mbappe then won the game for the French with the winner four minutes to full time.

France now leads group D with six points after their opening 4-1 win over Australia in the first match.

Australia recovered to record their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over North Africans Tunisia on Saturday.

Mitchell Duke got the all-important goal in the 23rd minute at the Al Janoub stadium.

Next matches:

Tunisia will face France on Wednesday, 30th November 2022 in the last group game at the Education City stadium.

On the same day, Australia shall face Denmark at the Al Janoub stadium.