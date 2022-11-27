Result

Arua Hill 2-1 Onduparaka

Second half substitute Reagan Mpande scored twice as Arua Hill came from a goal down to beat Onduparaka 2-1 at Barifa.

Mpande who replaced Ivan Eyam netted in the 63rd and 84th minute to cancel out an early strike from Amos Muwonge.

Muwonge put the visitors in the 15th minute and they held on until halftime.

The victory puts a halt to a losing streak that stretched to four matches and ensures Onduparaka remain the only winless side in the division after round nine.

The Kongolo who host Express FC on December 2 climb to 7th on the log with 13 points while Onduparaka stay bottom with only two points.

Onduparaka’s next game is a tough one against KCCA FC on Friday.