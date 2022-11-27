Overview: Following a 2-0 win over Belgium on Sunday, Morocco is now on four points off two matches after the opening goal-less draw with Croatia at the Al Bayt stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group F):

Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Morocco ascended to the summit of group F in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a spirited 2-0 win over Belgium at the Al Thumama stadium, Qatar on Sunday, November 27.

Two second half goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave the Atlas Lions the memorable victory.

Saiss netted the opener in the 73rd minute with Zakaria adding the second during the second minute of added time.

Celebrations for Morocco | Credit: FIFA

Morocco is now on four points off two matches after the opening goal-less draw with Croatia at the Al Bayt stadium.

Canada faced Croatia during the second group F game on the day.

Next Games:

Croatia will face Belgium on 1st December 2022 at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

On the same day and time, Morocco shall face Canada at the Al Thumama stadium.