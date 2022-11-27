Overview: Four golfers to include Uganda’s Deo Akope are joint third with 2- over par 74. The other three are Mutahi Kibugu, Daniel Nduva and the legendary Dismas Indiza.

Safari Tour | Vipingo leg 2022 (Day 1 Top performers):

1 st : Greg Snow – 72

Greg Snow – 72 2 nd : Mike Kisia – 73

: Mike Kisia – 73 T3 : Mutahi Kibugu – 74

: Mutahi Kibugu – 74 Daniel Nduva – 74

Dismas Indiza – 74

Deo Akope – 74

Kenya professional golfer Greg Snow scored level par (72 gross) during the opening leg of the 2022 Safari Tour at Vipingo on Sunday, November 27.

Snow had four birdies on par 5 hole 2, par 4 hole 5, par 5 hole 11 and on another par 5 hole 15.

He had a double bogie on par 3 hole 8 with two bogies on par 4 hole 13 and par 4 hole 16.

The rest of the scores with pars on holes 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 17 and 18.

He takes a stroke lead coming to the second round on Monday.

Greg Snow reads the line

Mike Kisia completed the first 18 holes with 1-over 73 in the second place.

Deo Akope is joint third

Other golfers who made the day 1 cut:

Samuel Njoroge, Simon Ngige, Edwin Mudanyi, Ronald Rugumayo and Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo all played 3-over 75.

Erick Ooko played 4-over 76 to take the 12th position.

Six golfers shared the 13th position with 5-over 77; Sulivan Muthugia, Anthony Irungu, Tony Omuli, Nelson Simwa and another Zimbabwean, Robson Chinhoi.

Tied for 19th is the trio of Naomi Wafula, Shem Orwenyo and Felix George with 6-over 78.

Missed the cut:

A couple of professionals missed the cut after the first 18 holes of action to include; Philip Kasozi, Nelson Mudanyi, Isaiah Omwoyo, Ngugi Njuguna, Jeff Kubwa, Dennis Saikwa, Willy Deus Kitata, Hesbon Kutwa, Mathew Wahome, Jastas Madoya, Visitor Mapwanya, Robson Owiti, Frank Matilo, Abraham Galgalo, Rizwan Charania, Giddie Ganeev, Kenneth Bollo, Jacob Okello, Kevin Mabele, Andrew Chelogoi, John Karichu, David Wakhu, James Karanja, Irene Nakalembe and Promise Silla.

Round two will tee-off on Tuesday, 28th November 2022.