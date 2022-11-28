The Victoria Pearls will make a return to international cricket this December with a tour to Nairobi for a Tri-Series against Kenya and Qatar.

The tri-series are part of a number of tournaments line up to help the Victoria Pearls prepare for a busy 2023 international calendar.

The squad that has been named has alot of experience with the return of five key players, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, Proscovia Alako and Esther Iloku who had missed most of the international engagements this year.

Consy Aweko continues to lead the side with the assistance of Janet Mbabazi. The team will be handled by Lawrence Ssematimba and he will be assisted by Lawrence Ssempijja.

This is the most experienced side that the Victoria Pearls have selected in a while with all the players having experienced international cricket before.

Phiona Khulume who made her debut this year has grown in leaps and bounds and she keeps her place in the side. Gloria Obukor had a good outing at the Kwibuka tournament this year in Rwanda and she has been rewarded with an extended stay in the team.

Janet Mbabazi who has had a fantastic 2022 for the Victoria Peals will be a key player for the team.

The tour will run from December 11-22 with the games being played in Nairobi, Kenya.

The three sides will play a round bin format with the top two sides meeting in the final.

Full Team

Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, Kevin Awino, Proscovia Alako, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Gloria Obukor, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Khulume, Esther Iloku, Rita Musamali.