Results

Vipers 2-0 SC Villa

KCCA 2-1 Gaddafi

Blacks Power 1-0 UPDF

Maroons 2-2 URA

Soltilo Bright Stars 2-0 BUL

Vipers moved within a point of leaders Wakiso Giants after beating 10-man SC Villa 2-0 at Kitende on Tuesday.

Yunus Sentamu and Karim Watambala scored in either half to give the hosts all three points that now stretches their winning run to five games.

Sentamu easily tapped home after goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige failed to handle a free kick in the 22nd minute.

Villa were second best in the first half but held on to keep themselves in the game.

Travis Mutyaba was introduced two minutes into the second half to instil creativity in the Villa attack but were then dealt a huge blow when midfielder Davis Ssekajja was sent off for a second bookable offence on Milton Karisa in the 53rd minute.

But Villa never gave up as they played like they didn’t have numerical disadvantage with Patrick Kakande twice denied by Alfred Mudekereza.

Charles Bbaale and Muhammad Nsereko also had good chances when they came on but the hosts were resilient.

But any hope of salvaging a point were distinguished when Watambala, a second half substitute for injured Sentamu found the back of the net from just within the area.

Vipers are now on 20 points after nine games while Villa slip to 7th with 14 points.

Next on menu for the reigning champions is a trip to Gaddafi on Sunday while Villa will host Maroons in Lira.