

Yasin Nasser is embarking on a journey of different proportions in his rallying career following the arrival of his brand new car in the country.

The 2019 Uganda rally champion acquired a Ford Fiesta Rally2 from M-Sport, United Kingdom. It is the first latest version of Ford rally2 in Africa.

“Ever since the R5 cars graced the region, it was so clear that the R5s are the future. From there I started dreaming of securing one. But, this time we did not want a used car. After a few consultations, Ford was the best choice and had the latest version of R5. So having it is a dream come true, said excited Nasser.

While top Ugandan drivers are going for Proto models, Nasser explained why he went for a proper Rally2 car.

“Proto cars are equally good, affordable, and fast but our ambitions at the moment are beyond what the Protos offer since it is restricted to national championships,” said Nasser.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Nasser will dedicate next year to the Africa rally championship. After claiming the ARC2 class in 2021 the bigger crown is now the target.

“Honestly, we would like to attempt the ARC title. Last season we had our own experience of ARC and obviously one needs a stronger car to compete well. So, the car will be employed for ARC and a few national events,” he said.

Nasser will also contest in selected events in the Uganda rally championship in 2023.

Yasin Nasser(R) and Ali Katumba after receiving the Ford from Msport In United Kingdom.

He spent much of 2022 competing in the Tanzania championship.

Next year is certainly going to be a busy year for the Moil-sponsored driver.