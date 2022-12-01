Overview: The second round will take place on Friday, 2nd December 2022 with the main pressure group teeing of at 10:40 AM. Overnight leader Daid Kamulindwa, Marvin Kibirige and Adolf Muhumuza will swing off in the main pressure group.

Eastern Open Golf Tourney 2022:

Day 1 Leader: David Kamulindwa – 67

David Kamulindwa – 67 Runners up: Marvin Kibirige & Adolf Muhumuza – 71

David Kamulindwa Amooti scored 5-under 67 during the opening round of the 2022 Eastern Open Golf tournament at Mbale Sports Club on Thursday.

The young professional golfer was in scintillating form, firing 6 birdies, 11 pars and 1 bogie.

The birdies arrived on holes 2, 3, 4, 11, 15 and 16 with the bogie coming on hole 14.

For the rest of the holes, he managed level scores (pars) to take a 4-stroke lead off the second placed duo of Marvin Kibirige and Adolf Muhumuza (1-under 71 apiece).

“I had a good game on day one thanks to my swing and approach. The course was also in the best shape. I look forward bettering my scores on day two” Kamulindwa revealed.

David Kamulindwa’s day one score card

Fred Wanzala is level par (72) and lies fourth on the leaderboard.

Abbey Bagalana scored 1-over 73 and was seated 5th.

Herman Deco Mutebi, Ronnie King Bukenya and Vincent Byamukama are all tied on sixth with 2-over 74 gross.

Entebbe club’s Davis Kato is 9th (75 gross) whilst Namulonge’s James Koto and Silver Opio (Entebbe) are tied on 10th with 4-oer 74.

Emmanuel Ogwang played 5-over 77, a stroke better than Tom Jingo, Grace Kasango, Ashraf Bagalana, Rodell Gaita and Samuel Kato.

Brian Toolit (80), Herman Mutaawe (81), Ismail Muhamood (81), George Olayo (82), Gerald Kabuye (85) and Canary Kabise (87) all played round one.

The second round will take place on Friday, 2nd December 2022 with the main pressure group teeing of at 10:40 AM.

Kamulindwa, Kibirige and Muhumuza will swing off in the main pressure group.

The professional kitty is Shs 10,000,000 for the top 10.

This championship is organized by Mbale Sports Club with key partners as Tusker Malt, Wash and Wills Hotel – Mbale, Rowal Umbulance Services and Roots’ Café.

The main open will take place on Saturday, 3rd December 2022 with categories in the gross, ladies and seniors.