In preparation for the 2022 Mr Uganda Body Building championship slated for Saturday, 3rd December at Mount Zion Hotel in Kampala, the Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBBFA) has engaged the judges in workshop.

The judges’ workshop was held at Mount Zion Hotel on Thursday, December 1, 2022, conducted by two experts based in the United States of America (USA).

Travone Edwards and Teimosa Martin conducted the largely interactive sessions that involved theory as well as practical sessions.

Teimosa handled the female body building aspect as Edwards cartered for the men.

“This training workshop is very important for the judges to take into consideration the key attributes of what will be considered when handling such a competition” Edwards revealed.

Travone Edwards gestures as he teaches | Credit: David Isabirye

Key elements as muscularity, condition, mandatory poses (for body physique) size, shape, proportionality, symmetry and balance were all taken into consideration and emphasized.

“It is very important for athletes to consider the various attributes and element of competition being competed in before the model walk, quarter turns and overall appearances in a competition” Teimosa revealed.

Judges came from the different corners of the country including central, Eastern, Northern and Western regions.

Twaha Ddungu, the president of Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBBFA) and Steven Ssali, national coach | Credit: David Isabirye

Twaha Ddungu, the president of Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBBFA) hailed the participants as well as the facilitators.

“Our facilitators (Travone Edwards and Teimosa Martin) traveled all the way from the United States of America to offer the knowledge that is going to help take our sport massive strides ahead at a time we shall be hosting the Mr Uganda competition. We also thank the judges, other participants and the media” Ddungu remarked.

Over 70 body builders competing in the various weight categories will vie for the top honors in arguably the biggest and most prestigious event on the domestic calendar of body building in Uganda.

Participants in the judges_body building workshop at Mount Zion Hotel | Credit: David Isabirye

The weight categories to be competed include; Light weight, Welter weight, super welter, Bantam, middle weight, light heavy and heavy weight.

Besides the trophies, certificates and medals, the outstanding performers will also be cashed-out.

The current national champion John Kariitwa will battle for supremacy alongside the other performers as Lameck Muwanga, Godfrey Lubega, Brian Opendi among others.

Other competitors will come from the different regions Northern, Eastern, Central, West Nile and Western.

This championship is organized by the Uganda bodybuilding and fitness Association.

This event has produced former champions as Ivan Byekwaso, Isaac Mubikirwa, Andrew Ssenoga, among others.