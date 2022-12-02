Overview: The matches will be played on 6 aside basis with a total duration of 18 minutes (9 minutes per half). The winners wil be rewarded with a trophy, gold medals (15) and a He-Goat.

Event: Football 4 Music Festival:

Date: Sunday, 11 th December 2022

December 2022 Venue: Henry’s Sports Center, Kabalagala – Kampala (11 AM till Late)

For a long time, the synergy between football and music has precipitated into fruitful dividends.

Most football matches are lit up by entertainment where music is part of the menu, as a sure deal.

As the year 2022 majestically winds down, the Donz management has organized a Football 4 Music festival.

This will happen at the Henry’s sports center, Kabalagala in Kampala on Sunday, 11th December 2022.

A total of twenty teams have already confirmed their desire to be part, as confirmed by the coordinator Ayub Tamale during the draws and official launch

Tamale addressed the media on Friday, December 2, 2022 flanked by the project coordinator Prince Don Councilor, Ronald Katumba (publicity) and Sophia Kirabo (secretary).

“We are celebrating lovers and supporters of football and music. Everyone is welcome and the tournament is open for all (professional and non-professional players)” Tamale remarked.

L-R: Sophia Kirabo (secretary), Ayub Tamale (general coordinator), Ronald Katumba (communications and marketing) and Prince Don Councillor (General manager) during the launch of Football 4 Music Festival at Henry’s Sports Center, Kabalagala

The matches will be played on 6 aside basis with a total duration of 18 minutes (9 minutes per half).

There are four groups W, X, Y and Z. In group W, there is Gagamael Family, Kibuye Market, Ezanyiro Fantasy, Wine Synergy Consults Limited and Mr Mosh.

In group X, Good Nation Football Team, Wicky Empire, Ngonzi Fashion Store, Team Cindy and Makindye Councillors.

Group Y, there is Capital Bet, Managers FC, Rose Buds, Kakos Interior Design and Late Comer.

Group Z has Red Rhino, Vikings, Team Sona, B2C and Bet Sure Uganda.

Jovia Fanny of Team Cindy smiles as she picked the draw

Teams have been urged to remain disciplined at all times as the futsal rules and regulations will be adhered to.

“We urge all the teams to remain discipline and keep time at all times” Katumba noted.

Winners will be rewarded with a trophy, gold medals (15) and a He-Goat.

“Come have fun, connect and win”.

Teams: