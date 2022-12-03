Overview: Cameroon, coached by Rigobert Song did not qualify to the round of 16 since Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to make it on six points (smaller goal difference from Brazil).

FIFA World Cup 2022:

Group G:

Serbia 2-3 Switzerland

Switzerland Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Group H:

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

Portugal Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

A ten-man Cameroon outfit caused one of the biggest shocks at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with a spirited 1-0 victory over the record world champions Brazil at the Lusail Iconic stadium on Friday night.

Skipper Vincent Aboubakar was the hero and villain with a powerful header in the second of the 9 added minutes.

Aboubakar headed past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes to send the Cameroon fans into ecstasy.

He was sent off moments later with a second bookable offence after removing his shirt in celebrations.

Referee shows Vincent Aboubakar a red card | Credit: FIFA

Cameroon, coached by Rigobert Song did not qualify to the round of 16 since Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to make it on six points (smaller goal difference from Brazil).

Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo and Remo Freuler scored Switzerland’s goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic got Serbia goals.

Serbia and Cameroon got eliminated with a single point and four points respectively.

Earlier in group H, Ghana lost 0-2 to Uruguay as both countries were ejected at Al Janoub stadium.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes of the game.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew had missed a penalty moments before Arrascaeta’s first goal.

South Korea recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Portugal 2-1 at the Education City stadium.

Ricardo Horta gave Portugal the early lead on five minutes.

Kim Young Gwon leveled the matters in the 27th minute before Hwang Hee Chan scored the winner in the first minute of added time.

Vincent Aboubakar celebrates moment after scoring | Credit: FIFA

Vincent Aboubakar celebrates with a teammate | Credit: FIFA

Round of 16:

Focus and attention turns to the round of 16 stage with two matches on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Netherlands face USA at 6 PM (Khalifa International Stadium) whilst Argentina will play Australia at 10 PM (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium).