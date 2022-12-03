Overview: David Kamulindwa Amooti was 7 strokes ahead of the joint second placed duo of Adolf Muhumuza who scored 71, 72 (143) and Abbey Bagalana 73, 70 (143).

Eastern Open Golf Tourney 2022:

Winner: David Kamulindwa Amooti – 67, 69 (136)

David Kamulindwa Amooti – 67, 69 (136) T2: Adolf Muhumuza – 71, 72 (143)

Adolf Muhumuza – 71, 72 (143) Abbey Bagalana – 73, 70 (143)

David Kamulindwa Amooti won the 2022 Eastern Golf professionals tournament at the 9-hole Mbale Sports Club on Friday, 2nd December.

Kamulindwa returned a gross score of 8-under par 136 in 36 holes’ action played over two days.

He was 7 strokes ahead of the joint second placed duo of Adolf Muhumuza who scored 71, 72 (143) and Abbey Bagalana 73, 70 (143).

“The 5 -under score on day one gave me a comfortable lead coming to round two. I am happy for this victory” Kamulindwa remarked.

Silver Opio, Marvin Kibirige, James Koto, Vincent Byamukama, Fred Wanzala, Herman Deco Mutebi and Tadeo Rodell Gaita all made the treasured cut to partake of the Shs 10,000,000 total kitty.

Entebbe based professional Opio came fourth with 76 and 68 (144).

Another pro from Entebbe, Kibirige followed in fifth place with 71 and 74 (145).

In sixth position was Namulonge’s Koto; 76, 70 (146) ahead of Entebbe’s Byamukama; 74, 74 (148).

The trio of Wanzala tied on 149 (72, 77), Mutebi 74, 75 (149) and Gaita; 78, 71 (149).

Missed the cut:

Emmanuel Ogwang, Samuel Kato, Ronnie Bukenya, Grace Kasango, Davis Kato, Herman Mutaawe, Tom Jingo, Brian Toolit, Ismail Muhamud, George Olayo, Gerald Kabuye, Ashraf Bagalana and Canary Kabise all missed the cut.

The main open will take place on Saturday, 3rd Decembr 2022 with categories in the gross, ladies and seniors.

This championship is organized by Mbale Sports Club with key partners as Tusker Malt, Wash and Wills Hotel – Mbale, Rowal Ambulance Services and Roots’ Café.

