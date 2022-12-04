Overview: England captain Harry Edward Kane scored his first goal at this year's FIFA World Cup during their 3-0 win over Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

England 3-0 Senegal

Senegal France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

England will face the reigning world champions France in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This followed a one-sided 3-0 victory over African Ambassadors in a round of 16 duel o Sunday night.

Jordan Brian Henderson, captain Harry Edward Kane and Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka scored the goals for the 1966 FIFA World Cup champions.

Henderson broke the resistance of the Terenga Lions with a 38th minute goal.

Skipper Kane added the second in the third minute of added time to build a 2-0 lead heading to the mandatory half-time recess.

Saka wrapped the icing on the cake with a 57th minute goal.

England will now face France in the quarter final.

France defeated Poland 3-1 win at the Al Thumama stadium.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the game to take his tournament tally to four goals.

Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring business at the apex of the first half.

Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage time penalty was the consolation for Poland.

The other quarter final duel will witness Argentina against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the round of 16 matches continue with two matches on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Japan takes on Croatia in the early kick off at 6:00 PM (Al Janoub stadium).

At 10:00 PM, record five-time champions Brazil will square up against South Korea (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud).