FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

France became the third country to progress to the quarter finals at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A comprehensive 3-1 win over Poland at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday evening inspired Didier Deschamps’ side to a famous victory.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the game to take his tournament tally to five goals.

Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring business at the apex of th first half.

Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage time penalty was the consolation for Poland.

Giroud broke the resilience of the Polish defence with a 44th minute strike to give France the 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

This was a record breaking 52nd goal for Giroud, one better than legendary Thierry Henry.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his two goals against Poland. He is now the tournament top scorer on five goals | Credit: FIFA

Mbappe rocketed the ball into the net for the second with a quarter an hour of action to play.

The stylish forward added his second with a sublime curl past the goalkeeper Tomasz Wojciech Szczesny in the first minute of added time.

On five goals, Mbappe is now the leading scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after four games played.

Lewandowski scored with a retaken penalty to pull a goal back.

The FC Barcelona forward had seen his first penalty stopped by French goalkeeper Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris.

France will now face the winner between Senegal and England who play on Sunday night at the Al Bayt stadium.

Argentina locks horns against the Netherlands in the confirmed quarter final duel.

The round of 16 matches will continue on Monday, 5th December 2022. Japan takes on Croatia in the early kick off (6 PM) at the Al Janoub stadium.

At 10 PM, Brazil will face South Korea (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud).