Sunday Fixtures

SC Villa vs Maroons –Akii Bua stadium, Lira 2pm (FUFA TV)

Gaddafi vs Vipers – Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm (Sanyuka Prime)

SC Villa coach Jackson ‘Nelly’ Magera has demanded a reaction from his charges when they take on Maroons in Lira on Sunday’s early kick off.

The Jogoos have won only twice in the last five games and lost two on the bounce.

They take on a Maroons side that is also struggling with form having won no game in November and are winless since that stunning 1-0 victory against KCCA on October 28.

Villa will do so minus their fans who are banned and also midfielder Davis Ssekajja who was sent off at Kitende last week.

At Kakindu, champions Vipers have an opportunity to go top of the log for the first this season if they overcome Gaddafi.

The Venoms are in 3rd place, just two points behind current leaders KCCA and a win will see them take over their most probable rival for the trophy this season.

They have won six of the last seven games but will aim to stretch lead without Yunus Sentamu who is out injured with a groin.