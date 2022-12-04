Overview: Argentina will now face the Netherlands in the quarter finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Argentina 2-1 Australia

Argentina will face Netherlands at the quarter finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This was confirmed after Argentina overcame a hard-fighting Australia 2-1 during the round of 16 duel at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday night.

A goal in each half from captain Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez inspired Lionel Scaloni’s coached side to a famous victory.

Enzo Fernandez’s heavy deflection counted for an own goal as Australia pulled back a goal with 13 minutes left on the clock to create a tense finish to the match.

Messi gave Argentina the lead on 35 minutes for the deserved 1-0 lead by the break.

Alvarez doubled the lead after pressurizing the goalkeeper Ryan Matthew 12 minutes into the second stanza.

Fernandez’s deflection gave Australia the hope for a come back but it was Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who turned out to be hero with that one arm save to deny subsistute Garang Choul from close range in added time.

The Netherlands overcame United States of America (USA) after a 3-1 convincing result at Khalifa International Stadium in Saturday’s early kick off.

Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries scored the goals for Louis Van Gaal’s coached side.

Haji Wright pulled back a goal for the USA with a beautiful flip.

The round of 16 games continue on Sunday, December 4, 2022 with a double header.

Poland takes on France in the early kick off at 6 PM (Al Thumama stadium).

At 10 pm, England will face African opposition Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium).