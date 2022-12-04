Overview: The day long championship was exclusively bankrolled by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in celebration of the annual Aviation week held since 1994.

Uganda Seniors Open Golf Championship 2022:

Overall winners (Gross):

Men : David Plenderleith – 80 Gross

: David Plenderleith – 80 Gross Ladies: Monica Ntege Azuba – 85 Gross

David Plenderleith and Monica Ntege Azuba won the overall gross championship men and women respective titles during the 2022 Uganda Seniors open golf championship at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club.

Plenderleith scored 80 gross to topple the rest of the crop in the gross category as Ntege scored 85 gross to excel in the ladies’ cluster.

Both champions won trophies and return air tickets each to any desired destination where Air Uganda operates.

Dr. James Ssekajugo was the overall nett winner in the men category with 72 nett whilst Esther Okullo championed the ladies’ nett event with 74 nett.

Other categories:

The gold cluster (70 years and beyond) was won by Ambrose Akandonda with 73 nett and Luka Abe (74 nett – countback) was the outstanding lady.

Paddy Muramira won the silver event (65 to 69 years) with 78 nett, on countback ahead of Patrick Kagoro.

The bronze category (55 to 64 years) was won by Dube Zephania with 74 nett on countback ahead of Joseph Bagabo.

Entebbe club’s Aaron Mugomola was the outstanding guest player.