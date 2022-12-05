Overview: Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBBFA) organized the 2022 Mr Uganda championship won by Godfrey Lubega.

Mr Uganda Body Building Championship 2022:

Overall Winner: Godfrey Lubega (Central region)

Godfrey Lubega (Central region) Bikini winner: Shamirah Mukyala (Central region)

Shamirah Mukyala (Central region) Physique winner: Zulaika Najjuma (Central region)

Godfrey Lubega is the new Mr Uganda of the most prestigious body building championships on the land.

Lubega beat off a strong challenge from other body builders during the championships held at Mount Zion Hotel in Kampala.

“I prepared well for this event. I trained well and was on the perfect diet to mind what I consume” Lubega, the winner of the Mr Kampala event in 2019 revealed to the media.

The central region member was categorized in the middle weight cluster, overcoming the central region quartet of Lameck Muwanga (Welter weight), Abdu Nasser Mwanje (Light heavy weight), Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Heavy weight) and Axam Kiseka (Bantam weight).

Western region’s Daniel Bukenya (Light weight) was sixth overall during the event officiated by the US duo of Travone Edwards and Teimosa Martin.

Other categories:

The men’s physique winner was Elvis Ssekamulu (Central region).

Shamirah Mukyala (central region) took the Bikini category whilst Zulaika Najjuma was the physique winner.

The outstanding personalities were rewarded with trophies, certificates, medals and cash.

This championship was organized by the Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBBFA).

Sam Odong, the assistant commissioner in the Ministry of Education and Sports was the chief guest, commending the association, athletes, sponsors and other partners in equal measure for the work well-done in this sport.

The 2021 overall winner, John Kariitwa missed the championship this year after he left the country for alleged greener pastures in Pakistan.

Overall Results:

Godfrey Lubega (Central region)- Middle weight Lameck Muwanga (Central region) – Welter weight Abdu Nasser Mwanje (Central region) – Light heavy weight Jeremiah Rwabuhinga (Central region) – Heavy weight Axam Kiseka (Central region) – Bantam weight Daniel Bukenya (Western region) – Light weight

Other Top performers:

Men’s physique winner:

Elvis Ssekamulu (Central region)

Bikini winner:

Mukyala Shamirah (Central region)

Physique winner: