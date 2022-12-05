Tuesday fixtures 4pm

UPDF vs URA – Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo

Arua Hill vs BUL – Barifa stadium, Arua

UPDF and URA lock horns in Bombo with either aiming to end a long winless run.

The hosts have gone seven games without picking maximum points with their last victory coming on match day three when they overcame equally struggling Busoga United 3-2 at home.

For the visitors, the win last came four games ago when they edged Arua Hill 1-0 in Nakisunga.

See more 📸 | Last training at Hormsdalen Primary school Gayaza, ahead of our tie at UPDF FC tomorrow.#URAFC | #OneTeamOneDream | #UPDFURA #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/tFvvHHHv2l — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) December 5, 2022

Sam Timbe understands the team’s need to end the bad run and wants his charges to get back to winning ways.

“For now, the only motivation for us is to start winning games,” he told the club media.

Derrick Nsibambi could finally start a game after coming off the bench in the last few games since overcoming an injury that had kept out for some games.

The army side will hope forwards Rogers Mugisha and Abasi Kyeyune are in fine form to score the much needed goals if they are to ensure maximum points.