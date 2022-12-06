FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Morocco 0 (3) – 0 (0) Spain

Spain Brazil 4-1 South Korea

South Korea Japan 1 (1) – 1 (3) Croatia

Croatia France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero as he saved three penalties from Spain during their 3-0 post-match penalty victory to progress for the quarter finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following a goal-less 120 minutes of action, the match was decided by spot-kicks at the Education City stadium on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The FC Sevilla goalkeeper was on his peak, saving three penalties.

Morocco is the only remaining African country at the tournament and will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter finals.

They progress to the quarter finals, becoming the other African team to make the quarter final grade since Ghana in 2010.

Spain have become the third team to lose 3 consecutive World Cup penalty shootouts (2002, 2018 and 2022) after Italy (1990, 1994, 1998), England (1990, 1998, 2006).

The tournament will take a break on Wednesday, 7th December and on the subsequent day before the quarter finals commence on Friday, 9th December 2022.

Brazil takes on Croatia in Friday’s first quarter final duel at 6 PM.

Croatia eliminated Japan 1-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.

England will face France as Argentina plays Netherlands in the other confirmed quarter final line ups.