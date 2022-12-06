Overview: Playing off handicap index 4, Joseph Cwinya-ai had three birdies on par 4 hole 2, par 3 hole 7 and par 4 hole 8. He scored 13 pars (1, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18) with a bogie on hole 16 and a double bogie on par 5 hole 3.

2022 Mbale Golf Open Tournament:

Overall winner : Joseph Cwinya-ai – 72

: Joseph Cwinya-ai – 72 1 st Runners up: Joseph Nsubuga – 73

Joseph Nsubuga – 73 2nd Runner up: Reagan Akena – 74

A week after his triumph at the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open in Masindi, Joseph Cwinya-ai returned to the podium as the victor in Mbale during the Eastern Open Championship.

Cwinya-ai scored level par (72 gross) to win the main title, coming a stroke better than Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga.

The Uganda national team captain was in scintillating form as he won yet another major title to add to his glittering trophy cabinet.

Playing off handicap index 4, Cwinya-ai had three birdies on par 4 hole 2, par 3 hole 7, and par 4 hole 8.

He scored 13 pars (1, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, and 18) with a bogie on hole 16 and a double bogie on par 5 hole 3.

Cwinya-ai attributed his success to great game management and good putting.

“Regulating all greens and Fairways won me the game in Mbale and putting the ball in play on every hole hence avoiding Out of Bounds and Obstacles. I laud the rest of the players I played with for the challenge and thanks to the organizers (Mbale Sports Club) as well as the sponsors,” the 2021 Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion revealed.

Another Mehta-based golfer Reagan Akena played 2-over 74 to finish third.

Deacon Ogolla scored 3-over 75 and Wycliff Woya 4-over 76, taking the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Jinja Golf Club’s Joseph Ngobi (77), Juma Abiti (78), Joshua Ssenabuulya (81), Ronald Otim (82), Collins Bulafu (84), and Mufti Musinguzi (87) completed the top eleven positions.

Meanwhile, the professionals’ cluster was won by David Kamulindwa Amooti.

Top 11 (Amateurs):