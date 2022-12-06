Overview: Standing at 6 feet plus, Brian Olega's gangly size bullies the opposition players. He is also athletic with blistering speed on and off the ball, exceptional shooting abilities, some dribbling, powerful heading of the ball and other means of finishing into the back of the net to celebrate that much needed goal.

Promising footballer Brian Olega, 18, harbors big realistic dreams should he cross the amateur line to full professionalism.

The big center forward is currently a student at renown football hub St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende in Wakiso district.

Among his dreams is to elevate the social status of the people in his district of birth, Amolatar through community projects; build a lavish homestead for his parents and help out his immediate family.

Brian Olega during a limbering session

“From my earnings as a successful professional footballer, I want to build a modest house for my parents, help the people in Amolatar district with community projects and sustain my immediate family members” the first-born child in the family of four (2 boys and 2 girls) reveals.

Early days:

Olega was born on 4th November 2003 to Joseph Emidu and Hellen Akello.

Olega has played football since he was in primary school at Alelangao Primary School in Amolatar District.

In his home town, he was nick-named Epapule (former footballer in Kaberamaido).

Later, he has been baptized “Lewandowski” after the Polish International striker.

Brian Olega (shirt 16) scores during a match

Education:

The gift of playing football has accorded Olega the opportunity to have free education through bursary schemes at different learning institutions across the divide.

He commenced his elementary education at Alelangao Primary School, Amolatar District for P1 and P2 classes.

He then moved to Muntu S.D.A, still in Amolatar District (P3-P6) before he moved to Kaberamaido district at Kalyamese Primary School for Primary seven class.

Olega remained in the same district (Kaberamaido) for S1 at Kobulubulu Secondary School.

Brian Olega shows off the leg muscles

He then moved to Saviours Secondary School in Lira (S2) and was scouted by Mbarara High School in Mbarara City for S3 and S4 classes.

St Mary’s Boarding School – Kitende came knocking onto his door and was admitted for Advanced level (A-Level) where he is currently in senior five, pursuing History, Fine Art, Divinity (HAD) with Information Computing Technology (ICT).

Olega shows off the six packs on the tummy

Brian Olega in action during a football game

Special skills:

Besides the gangly size that bullies the opposition players, Olega who stands at over six feet is also athletic with blistering speed on and off the ball, exceptional shooting abilities, some dribbling, powerful heading of the ball and other means of finishing into the back of the net to celebrate that much needed goal.

“I work out a lot, almost every day. I want to be the best, improve on my weak areas, work for the team create and score the goals” Olega remarks.

Locally, Olega adores the style by which Uganda Cranes forward Patrick Henry Kaddu heads the ball and Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski is definitely his international pick.

Patrick Henry Kaddu

Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

Olega aspires to work hard and play for the best clubs in Uganda, the region and over beyond.

“My future dream is to featuring for the top clubs in Uganda and beyond. Clubs like Vipers, KCCA, BUL and Wakiso Giants are my targets here in Uganda. Internationally, I love Manchester United a lot.” He adds.

His dream car is the Mercedes Maybach with the Iphone 14 pro max his desired gadget.

Mercedes Maybach

On any day, he would crave for well-prepared KFC foods (Chips & Chicken), vegetables, yellow banana, banana crisps & Ice creams.

He is also strongly obsessed with fashion with the White T-Shirts & Black Jeans his favorite pick.

To progress thus far, Olega acknowledges that bold fact that it has not been a one man’s journey, but, rather a team work effort of parents, well-wishers, friends and a number of coaches.

Brian Olega (second from left) with some of his coaches at StMary’s Boarding SSS, Kitende

He therefore lauds the coaches who have handled him from infantry thus far.

“I wish to thank all the coaches who have worked with me since I was born. To mention but a few, coaches as Ssali, Golola, Wasswa, Male, Ddamba, equipment manager Reagan, games master Mulaje and director Dr Lawrence Mulindwa are all commendable. Doctor (Mulindwa) supports us and has a big dream for the young talented generation” Olega adds.

In 2022, Olega won two trophies with St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende; the season opening USSSA Elite schools’ football championships hosted by Kitende as well as the national USSSA football title hosted in Arua city, West Nile.

Brian Olega in action for St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Brian Olega

: Brian Olega Nick-names : Epapule & Lewandowski

: Epapule & Lewandowski Date of Birth : 4 th November 2003

: 4 November 2003 Parents : Joseph Emidu & Hellen Akello

: Joseph Emidu & Hellen Akello Weight : 75 Kg

: 75 Kg Height : 6.6 feet

: 6.6 feet Place of Birth : Amolatar District

: Amolatar District Role models : Patrick Kaddu (Uganda) & Robert Lewandoski

: Patrick Kaddu (Uganda) & Robert Lewandoski Football skills : Racing on and off the ball, shooting, finishing, dribbling

: Racing on and off the ball, shooting, finishing, dribbling Future Dream : Featuring for the top clubs in Uganda and beyond

: Featuring for the top clubs in Uganda and beyond Education : Alelangao Primary School, Amolatar District (P1-P2), Muntu S.D.A, Amolatar District (P3-P6), Kalyamese Primary School, Kaberamaido District (P7), Kobulubulu SS, Kaberamaido District (S1), Saviour S.S, Lira (S2), Mbarara High School, Mbarara City (S3-S4), St Mary’s Boarding School – Kitende (Currently in S5, HAD – ICT)

: Alelangao Primary School, Amolatar District (P1-P2), Muntu S.D.A, Amolatar District (P3-P6), Kalyamese Primary School, Kaberamaido District (P7), Kobulubulu SS, Kaberamaido District (S1), Saviour S.S, Lira (S2), Mbarara High School, Mbarara City (S3-S4), St Mary’s Boarding School – Kitende (Currently in S5, HAD – ICT) Dream car : Mercedes Maybach

: Mercedes Maybach Dream phone : Iphone 14 pro max

: Iphone 14 pro max Dream plans : To become a successful footballer in Uganda and play in the world’s best diaspora leagues, build his parents a luxurious house and transform his family economically, pay back to his people through charity drives

: To become a successful footballer in Uganda and play in the world’s best diaspora leagues, build his parents a luxurious house and transform his family economically, pay back to his people through charity drives Favourite Dish : KFC foods (Chips & Chicken), vegetables, yellow banana, banana crisps & Ice creams

: KFC foods (Chips & Chicken), vegetables, yellow banana, banana crisps & Ice creams Fashion : White T-Shirts & Black Jeans

: White T-Shirts & Black Jeans Achievements: Winner 2022 USSSA National Schools’ Football Trophy, Winner 2022 Elite Schools’ Championship