The journey to the world championship fight night will be held this Saturday, 10th December 2022 at Club Obligato along Bombo road in Kampala city.

The main fight will be in the junior welter weight division between Uganda’s Ratib “Dancing Master” Muwonge and Tanzanian pulgist Ally Hamisi for eight rounds.

Muwonge, an Orthodox styled fighter will be competing in his sixth professional fight.

Other undercards:

There are several fights lined up on the night to include the Super Welter bout between Fahad Mayombo and Tonny Sendijja (eight rounds).

Amid Daku will battle Dennis Lukwago in the Super Light weight (8 Rounds).

There will be a middle weight 6 rounds contest between Ivan Magumba and Vincent Makuso.

Another six round duel will witness Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) fighter Justin Okello up against Joseph Kasule in the Welter weight (six rounds).

Power Junju will take on Denis Lutalo in the super light division (six rounds) whilst Remmy Iga shall battle Joseph Katabi in Bantam weight.

The bouts are organized by Big Strikers International promotions firm.

