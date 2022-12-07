Overview: On Friday 9th December 2022, Brazil takes on Croatia at the Education City Stadium during the early kick off that will start by 6:00 PM. This will be followed by the 10 PM kick off on the same day when Netherlands face Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Quarter finals):

Brazil Vs Croatia (Friday, 9th December) – Education City Stadium (6:00 PM)

Netherlands Vs Argentina (Friday, 9th December) – Lusail Iconic Stadium (10:00 PM)

Morocco Vs Portugal (Saturday, 10th December) – Al Thumama Stadium (6:00 PM)

England Vs France (Saturday, 10th December) – Al Bayt Stadium (10:00 PM)

Following the successful completion of all the round of 16 matches at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the focus and attention will swiftly turn to the quarter finals.

Defending champions France, five -record winners Brazil, 1978 and 1986 champions Argentina, 1966 winners England, Portugal, Netherlands, Croatia and African ambassadors Morocco are the eight standing countries.

All the quarterfinalists are guaranteed of at least $ 17,000,000 in prize money each.

Brazil players celebrate their 1-0 win over Switzerland in the group stages | Credit: FIFA

The fourth placed country will pocket $ 25,000,000, third place ($27,000,000), runners up ($30,000,000) and the victors’ purse has been increased to $42,000,000.

The final will be played on 18th December 2022 at the Lusail Iconic stadium.

