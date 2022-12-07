Overview: For the sixth time running, Hotel Africana won the overall title, amassing a total of 326 points, Telecommunication giants MTN Uganda were second with 259 points.

The Corporate League 2022:

Overall winners: Hotel Africana (326 Points)

Outstanding institutions per sport discipline:

Football : Centenary Bank (117 Points)

: Centenary Bank (117 Points) Swimming : Hotel Africana (64 Points)

: Hotel Africana (64 Points) Tug-of-war : Hotel Africana (40 Points)

: Hotel Africana (40 Points) Basketball : MTN Uganda (40 Points)

: MTN Uganda (40 Points) Netball : SCD Darling (40 Points)

: SCD Darling (40 Points) Pool – Table : Uganda Breweries Limited (26 Points)

– : Uganda Breweries Limited (26 Points) Supportiveness : Nile Breweries Limited (15 Points)

: Nile Breweries Limited (15 Points) Volleyball : Hotel Africana

: Hotel Africana Most social team : Movit Uganda

: Movit Uganda Meanest defence: CBS FM

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): John Vianney Bukenya (Centenary Bank)

Top scorer (Football):

Men : Felix Muhabuzi (Hotel Africana) – 31 Goals

: Felix Muhabuzi (Hotel Africana) – 31 Goals Women: Ann Mary Kobusingye (Centenary Bank) – 16 Goals

For 20 years now, The Corporate keeps improving, getting from strength to strength.

The 2022 edition was successfully held with an overwhelming number of companies (over 60) in competition for ten months from February to November.

Sports events as football (6-aside including a lady player), netball, basketball, swimming, volleyball, netball, pool table as well as the tug of war were competed in.

The season ending awards night and dinner crowned the season at Hotel Africana on Friday, 2nd December 2022 with elegance, elite fashion, entertainment, breathe-taking speeches, awards, wine and dinning where a cake to celebrate 20 years of existence was also cut.

Major General Michael Katungi delivers General Muhoozi’s message

Major General Michael Katungi ably represented the chief guest General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“I am happy that over 15,000 people took part in the games that have helped to improve their health especially during the post COVID-19 period. I am happy for the regional corporate league going on into the regions to tap talent and encourage healthy living. This is in the Government vision 2040. I thank all those who have won trophies. I will make time to join you in the future” General Muhoozi’s message was delivered.

Musician Ykee Benda performs during the 2022 Corporate League climax

Corporate League executive committee officials on the podium

Winners & Victors:

For the sixth time running, Hotel Africana won the overall title, amassing a total of 326 points.

Telecommunication giants MTN Uganda were second with 259 points.

In third place was Centenary Bank (224) as Stanbic Bank (212) and Uganda Revenue Authority (209) completed the top five positions.

Movit Uganda team was rewarded as the most Social Team during the 2022 Corporate League awards and dinner held at Hotel Africana in Kampala

Mogo Loans came 6th with 199 points, a joint position shared by SCD Darling.

BBS Telefaina was 8th overall on 197 points, just like Uganda Electricity Generation Company as DFCU Bank was position 10 on 195 points.

Individual sports disciplines:

Centenary Bank won the football contest, amassing an overwhelming 117 points off 45 matches.

They were a point better than Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and four off the third placed CBS FM.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) won pool-table with 26 points, ahead of MTN Uganda (22), Bank of Uganda and Hotel Africana (18 apiece).

MTN Uganda team receive a trophy during the 2022 Corporate League dinner and awards night at Hotel Africana

SCD Darling won Netball with 40 points to topple the rest in Netball.

Swimming belonged to Hotel Africana (64 points) as MTN Uganda fetched 40 points to win Basketball.

Tug-of-war was taken by Hotel Africana (40 points), same as Volleyball as Nile Breweries Limited took the supportive award (15 points).

Hotel Africana’s Felix Muhabuzi and Centenary Bank Ann Mary Kobusingye were the male and female top scorers with 31 and 16 goals respectively.

John Vianey Bukenya (Centenary Bank) was named as the most valuable player of the season.

Centenary Bank’s Viane Bukenya against Roofings Group. He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2022 Corporate League season

Corporate companies were also rewarded for Corporate Image and proper time management.

Diana Muttu Akello, the chairperson of the Corporate League lauded the different stake-holders who made the event graceful from the corporate organizations, players, media and other partners.

“I want to appreciate everyone who made it possible that we hold a successful Corporate League for the year 2022. It is 20 years since we started and still going strong” Muttu stated.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo the chairperson of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee rewards CBS FM goalkeeper as the best for the 2022 Corporate League season

A number of venues were used throughout the season to include; Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kings Park Arena – Bweyogerere, Makerere University playgrounds, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Sports Arena Nakawa and Legends Rugby Grounds.

Swimming and Pool-Table were conducted at Hotel Africana.

Partners as CASE Medical Services, Nile Breweries Limited, Cavendish University, UCAA officially came on board.

Pool table action during the 2022 Corporate League at Hotel Africana, Kampala

Swimming during the 2022 Corporate League at Hotel Africana, Kampala

Different participants in The 2022 Corporate League:

Bollore Transport Logistics, Centenary Bank, Century Bottling-Coca- Cola Beverage Africa, CIC Insurance, Cipla Quality Chemicals, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mogo Loans, CFAO Motors, I & M Bank, Dumen Orange, Huawei Technologies, Crown Beverages-Pepsi, DFCU Bank, DHL Uganda, Electoral Commission, Electricity Regulatory Authority, Exclusive Cuttings, Graphic Systems, Engie Energy Access Uganda, Hima Cement, Hotel Africana, Ison Experiences, Jubilee Insurance, Kampala Capital City Authority, Kenya Commercial Bank, Letshego, Movit Products, MTN Uganda, National Social Security Fund, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Ndejje University, New Vision Group, Nile Breweries, Parliament Of Uganda, Platinum Credit, Pride Micro Finance, Roofing’s Group, SCD Darling, Spear Motors, Speedag Interfreight, Stanbic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Total Uganda, Tropical Bank, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Uganda Electricity Transmission Corporation Ltd, Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Wild Life Authority, Buganda Land Board, BBS Tv, Housing Finance, Bank Of Africa, Delta Tv, CBS FM, Kibuli Hospital, Neptune Finance, Financial Software, Tugende Uganda, UMEME, Posta Uganda ,Airtel Uganda, SGA (Security Group Uganda Ltd),KFC, Cavendish University, Graphic Systems, Liquid technologies, Rene Industries, Uganda Electricity Generation, Uganda Bureau Of Statistics, Uganda Red Cross Society, Pay Way, Petroleum Authority Uganda.

Corporate League: ‘’Bringing Communities together through sports