Kenya Golf Day 2022 Tournament:

Professionals : Friday, 9 th December

: Friday, 9 December Main open : Saturday, 10 th December

: Saturday, 10 December At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The 2022 Kenya Golf Tournament has lured as many as 250 golfers (amateurs and professionals) at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

The professionals will swing into action on Friday, 9th December 2022 as the main championship will come on the subsequent day.

The official launch was held at UGC on Thursday, December 8, 2022 with different companies joining the noble cause as graced by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino.

A group photo during the official launch of the Kenya Golf Day 2022 tournament at Uganda club

Telecommunications company MTN Uganda is among the companies that bank-rolled this championship.

MTN Uganda has financed the tournament with Shs 20,000,000 as announced by the senior manager communications and public relations, Rhona Arinaitwe.

“We are privileged to be part of the Kenya Golf Day tournament as we continue to associate with sport and other social corporate responsibility causes” Arinaitwe revealed.

Major General (Rtd) Owino expressed delight upon the overwhelming response by the different organizations to be part of the celebrations to mark Kenya’s Independence.

“I am honored that we have managed to have as many companies as possible for the 2022 Kenya Golf Day tournament. This is indeed a great blessing” he stated.

Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino speaks during the 2022 Kenya Golf Day tournament launch

Official launch of the 2022 Kenya Golf Day tournament at Uganda Golf Club

Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala confirmed that turn up is overwhelming as the numbers are increasing for those willing to take part.

Wamala noted that the professionals will play for Shs 6,000,000 as their kitty as the main open swings off on Saturday with enticing prizes to be won.

“We have over 250 golfers who have already registered to take part. The mode of play will be stable-ford full handicap. The preparations are going on well and we laud the companies that have come to be part” Wamala noted.

Equity Bank’s Clare Tumwesigye putts to the pin during the launch of the 2022 Kenya Golf Day tournament

Other companies that have joined the bandwagon include Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Airways, KCB Bank, Britam Insurance, Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited among others.

Besides the trophies and other plaques, the exceling golfers will be rewarded with return air tickets from Entebbe to Nairobi and Mombasa cities.