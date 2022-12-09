Busoga United pulled off a shocking win over Wakiso Giants on Friday to register their third victory of the season.

In the game played on Friday, the visitors nicked a 3-2 win over the Purple Sharks at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Laban Tibita who has been influential for the Jinja based side scored a brace to add to Peter Onzima’s early strike.

The consolation goals for the hosts came from Shariph Kimbowa and Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule.

Busoga United came into the game on the back of three successive defeats and needed a response to arrest the poor run.

An early goal from defender Onzima offered the foundation for the rest of the game.

Even when Wakiso Giants came through better in the second half and scored through Kimbowa and Kasule to take the lead by the 65th minute, Busoga United kept believing and eventually secured maximum points.

Tibita levelled matters in the 78th minute before striking a stoppage time winner.

The result leaves Wakiso Giants fourth on the log with 21 points while Busoga United remain second from bottom on 7 points.