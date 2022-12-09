Overview: With Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles already ruled out for the rest of the tournament with knee injuries, and Alex Sandro is recovering from a hip injury, Danilo is therefore set to continue at left-back, joining captain Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao at the back four.

FIFA World Cup 2022:

Quarter-finals:

Croatia Vs Brazil – Education City Stadium (6 PM)

The five-time record FIFA World Cup champions Brazil are in line for a sixth title.

The Selecao face European opposition Croatia in the first quarter final duel during the 2022 edition at the Education city stadium in Qatar on the evening of Friday, December 9.

Brazil walloped South Korea 4-1 during the round of 16 contest as Croatia smiled past Japan in post-match penalties after a 1-all draw in normal time and the 30 added minutes of extra-time.

Leonard Bacchi (Tite) coached side led 4-0 inside the opening 36 minutes against South Korea through Vinicius Junior, Neymar Junior (penalty), Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta.

South Korea’s consolation arrived with 14 minutes to full-time when Paik Seung Ho hit a tremendous left footed shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

This will be Brazil’s seventh successive World Cup quarter-final.

They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups, losing to European trio France, Netherlands and Belgium in 2006, 2010 and 2018 respectively.

Since beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final, Brazil have lost each of their last five knockout matches against European nations in the competition.

Croatia players celebrate one of their four goals against Canada during the group stages| Credit: FIFA

Head-to-Head:

Brazil has never lost in four previous meetings with Croatia, while the 1-0 group-stage loss to Cameroon last week is their only defeat in their last 19 internationals which bodes well heading into Friday’s clash.

Croatia duo Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic both missed the win over Japan due to illness and a muscle injury respectively.

Head coach Dalic is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting lineup, with midfield maestros Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic all expected to retain their places on Friday.

Both Modric and Kovacic are just one booking away from suspension along with Barisic and Dejan Lovren.

Lovren is set to continue his partnership in defence alongside sought-after starlet Josko Gvardiol, while Marko Livaja and Ante Budimir will be battling to displace Bruno Petkovic as the central striker.

Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramric, meanwhile, are poised to start again on the flanks.

Brazil players celebrate one of their four goals against South Korea | Credit: FIFA

Brazil:

With Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles already ruled out for the rest of the tournament with knee injuries, and Alex Sandro is recovering from a hip injury, Danilo is therefore set to continue at left-back, joining captain Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao at the back four.

Militao is one of three Selecao stars along with Fred, Bruno Guimaraes are all one yellow card away from missing a potential semi-final duel.

Casemiro and West Ham’s Paqueta are the preferred two to start in centre-midfield.

Talismanic forward Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to start and score against South Korea.

The PSG player is expected to continue in an advanced role in between wingers Raphinha and Vinicius Junior.

Meanwhile, Richarlison will lead the forward line.

Probable Line ups:

Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic (Goalkeeper), Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Kovacic, Brozovic, Luka Modric (Captain) Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil XI: Alisson Becker (Goalkeeper), Militao, Thiago Silva (Captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison