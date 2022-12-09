KCCA FC stamped their authority in the Kampala derby, overcoming city rivals Express FC on Friday at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

The Cityzens hit the ground right from onset and eventually secured a 3-0 win.

A first half penalty converted by Moses Waiswa set the tone before Congolese striker Simon Tshisungu Kankonde and Charles Lwanga came off the bench to add one apiece.

Waiswa was perfect from 12 yards in the second minute after Allan Okello had been fouled in the box.

Muhammad Shaban nearly doubled the lead eight minutes later but Express goalkeeper Dennis Otim was alert to deny the former.

Kankonde finally got his first goal at KCCA FC,coming in the 12th game of the season.

The gangly forward came on in the 68th minute, replacing Rogers Mato and got onto the score sheet four minutes later in what was a sigh of relief for him.

Lwanga who also came on came off the bench put the icing on the cake with a cool finish in the 84th minute to put the game beyond reach.

Victory takes KCCA FC back to the top of the table on 25 points.

On the other hand, Express suffered a fourth successive loss and this leaves them ninth with 14 points.