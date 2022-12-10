Ejibat | Batball Open

Day one of Batball Open East Edition constituted five games that were played by boys under the age of 19 at Soroti cricket oval in Soroti city with all games being broadcasted live on Batball TV.

The tournament is one of the five regional tournaments that will be played with young cricketing talents in their respective regions.

The event attracted a number of fans in the region with parents of the young cricketers being part of the crowd.

They were engaged in the crio games being arranged in the innings break and had a chance to walk away with merchandise.

Besides the on-field part, the tournament is also being used to spread messages against Gender-based violence in the region.

Summary of day one;

  1. Match 1
    Ekulu 52/2 in 10 overs
    Atapeng 53/5 in 8.5 overs
    Atapeng won by 5 wickets
    Man of match- Maberi Marvin
  2. Match 2
    Ejibat 74/3 in 10 overs
    Ajwele 38/10 in 7.3 overs
    Ejibat won by 36 runs
    Man of match- Okako Elvis
  3. Match 3
    Ekulu 53/4 IN 10 overs
    Ejibat 57/5 in 6.5 overs
    Ejibat won by 5 wickets
    Man of match- Okiror Ceaser Owen
  4. Atapeng Vs Ajwele, match was abandoned
  5. Ekulu 29/3 in 5 overs
    Ajwele 31/0 in 2.3 overs
    Ajwele won by 10 wickets
    Man of match- Jacob Malinga
    A second and final day of the tournament shall happen tomorrow with three fixtures;
    • Ejibat Vs Atapeng
    Winner 3 Vs Winner 4 (3rd and 4th Playoffs)
    Winner 2 Vs Winner 1 (Final)

At the end of the tournament, a number of 14 best players will be selected to represent the Teso region in the next challenge of the competition called Batball X which will be played next year.

