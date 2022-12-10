Day one of Batball Open East Edition constituted five games that were played by boys under the age of 19 at Soroti cricket oval in Soroti city with all games being broadcasted live on Batball TV.

The tournament is one of the five regional tournaments that will be played with young cricketing talents in their respective regions.

Batball Open Soroti

The event attracted a number of fans in the region with parents of the young cricketers being part of the crowd.

They were engaged in the crio games being arranged in the innings break and had a chance to walk away with merchandise.

Besides the on-field part, the tournament is also being used to spread messages against Gender-based violence in the region.

Batball Open Soroti

Summary of day one;

Match 1

Ekulu 52/2 in 10 overs

Atapeng 53/5 in 8.5 overs

Atapeng won by 5 wickets

Man of match- Maberi Marvin Match 2

Ejibat 74/3 in 10 overs

Ajwele 38/10 in 7.3 overs

Ejibat won by 36 runs

Man of match- Okako Elvis Match 3

Ekulu 53/4 IN 10 overs

Ejibat 57/5 in 6.5 overs

Ejibat won by 5 wickets

Man of match- Okiror Ceaser Owen Atapeng Vs Ajwele, match was abandoned Ekulu 29/3 in 5 overs

Ajwele 31/0 in 2.3 overs

Ajwele won by 10 wickets

Man of match- Jacob Malinga

A second and final day of the tournament shall happen tomorrow with three fixtures;

• Ejibat Vs Atapeng

Winner 3 Vs Winner 4 (3rd and 4th Playoffs)

Winner 2 Vs Winner 1 (Final)

At the end of the tournament, a number of 14 best players will be selected to represent the Teso region in the next challenge of the competition called Batball X which will be played next year.