Overview: Two more quarter finals will be played on Saturday, 10th December 2022. Morocco takes on Portugal in the early kick off at the Al Thumama stadium (6 PM). At 10 PM, England will entertain France at the Al Bayt stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022:

Quarterfinals:

Croatia 1 (4) – 1 (2) Brazil

Brazil Netherlands 2 (3) – 2 (4) Argentina

Croatia dumped out favourites Brazil to become the first country to be assured of a semi-final berth at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A 117th minute equalizer from Bruno Petkovic neutralized Neymar Junior’s opener in the first half of extra time to send the match into post-match penalties that Croatia won 4-2 at the Education City stadium.

Neymar had equaled legend Pele’s 77th goal mark in Brazilian colours across all competitions.

Croatia goalkeeper was the hero with a penalty save from Rodrygo before defender Marquinos hi the lower bottom of the post as the record five-time champions crashed out.

The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper ad also made mind-blowing saves in normal time.

Croatia will now face Argentina who eliminated Netherlands 4-3 in post-match penalties at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Normal time between Netherlands and Argentina had ended 2 goals apiece.

Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi (penalty) goals had given Argentina a comfortable 2-0 lead inside the final 10 minutes before Wout Weghorst’s famous brace sent the game to post-match penalties.

Netherlands’ Denze Dumfries was red carded deep in extra time.

