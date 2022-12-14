Match Summary:

Game One: Uganda v Rwanda

Uganda 185/9 (20 overs)

Rwanda 100 all out

Uganda won by 85 runs

Game Two: Uganda v Tanzania

Tanzania 48/9

Matched washed out

The Cricket Cranes were denied two victories on the second match day of the East African T20 Tri-Nation.

The Ugandans had comprehensively dealt with Rwanda in the morning encounter defeating the hosts by 85 runs but a persistent drizzle in the afternoon washed out the clash with Tanzania with the coastal boys on the ropes at 41/9.

In the clash against Rwanda, Coach Laurence Mahatlane handed T20I debuts to Ronald Lutaaya and Cyrus Kakuru with the former grabbing his opportunity with both hands scoring a half-century on debut with some counter-attacking shot play.

Lutaaya another of the U-19 graduates from the 2022 U-19 World Cup to make the step up to the senior team walked in after just two balls but he was relentless in his approach scoring all over the ground for a well-played 64 off 36 balls.

The numbers might not tell the whole story of the match because besides Simon Ssesazi (34) the rest of the top order didn’t have any other double digits.

A late flourish from Frank Nsubuga (31 not out) and Captain Brian Masaba (29) helped Uganda to 185/9.

However, the approach from the Cricket Cranes wasn’t their usual consolidation early on and then go big later, this time the intention was very positive from each batter and while they lost wickets none of the new batters looked at putting the foot off the gas.

Uganda reached the 100 mark inside 9 overs and Rwanda did so well to restrict them to 185 in the end.

In response, local hero Orichide Tuyisenge (66) took the game to Uganda with some counter-attacking strokes and he was the only shining star in the Rwandan batting.

He was the only one to get into double digits as Joseph Baguma exploited the turning Gahanga wicket to claim his best T20I bowling figures of 4/14 which also earned him the player of the match award. Uganda gave away 100 runs but collected the win by 85 runs.

In the afternoon familiar enemy Tanzania won the toss and decided to bat 1st, a decision that would regret as Uganda went on the hunt immediately with some lively pace from Cosmas Kyewuta (1/13) and Juma Miyagi (3/12) ripping through the top.

The spin duo of Frank Nsubuga (2/4) and Henry Ssenyondo (3/12) ensured the chock hold remained tight as Tanzania was railing at 48/9 when the heavens opened. A no result gets Tanzania out of jail and will be content with a point from the game.

The sides will be back in action tomorrow for Match Day 3 at the Gahanga. Uganda will take on Rwanda in the morning and then Tanzania in the afternoon.